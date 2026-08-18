Solera Advances ADAS Calibration Estimating Through Azimuth Claims Solutions Integration

WESTLAKE, Texas, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera, the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management solutions, announced the launch of Qapter® Estimating ADAS Integration in partnership with Azimuth Claims Solutions, a groundbreaking innovation that redefines collision repair planning and estimate transparency. The solution provides insurers, IAs, shops and multi-shop operators a dedicated breakdown of ADAS calibration procedures, operational requirements, and associated labor times separate from the overall collision repair estimate.

Solera is committed to solving the evolving needs of insurers, appraisers and MSOs globally, while bringing all stakeholders together through a connected automotive ecosystem. By continuously investing in AI, data, and connected technologies, Solera is breaking down traditional barriers, streamlining complex workflows, and redefining how industries operate.

"As part of our innovation vision and keeping our customers’ needs in mind, we built a special field within the line-by-line Qapter estimate called ADAS Operations, decoupling it from vehicle diagnostics numbers in order to provide our clients the clarity and detail they seek in cost and operational efficiency. This upgraded access to detailed information impacts the way we operate, improving workflows for all involved and moving the industry forward." - Jeremy Smolen, Director of Product Management - North America Claims, at Solera.

Setting a new standard in collision repair, this ADAS integration provides a comprehensive standalone view of calibration operations within the estimate. By delivering greater transparency, operational clarity, and data-driven intelligence, it empowers organizations to assess repair requirements with increased accuracy and confidence.

“ADAS calibration has become one of the most critical—and least standardized—parts of modern collision repair. Every repair now touches sensors, cameras, modules, and software driven procedures, yet the industry has had no consistent way to determine what’s required or how long it should take. By integrating Azimuth’s calibration identification engine and labor time database directly into Qapter, Solera is helping bring software grade clarity and defensibility to a process that has been opaque for far too long. This partnership gives insurers and MSOs a unified, transparent view of ADAS requirements tied to the actual repair plan—something the market has urgently needed as vehicles transition into fully software defined platforms,” said Charles Rich, Chief Executive Officer of Azimuth Claims Solutions.

To learn more about Qapter Estimating and its newest features, please visit: claims.solera.com/intelligent-estimating/

About Solera

Solera is a global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software, data, and services. Operating in more than 120 countries and serving over 280,000 customers, Solera provides the digital infrastructure that powers critical operations across the automotive ecosystem, serving manufacturers, dealerships, insurers, repairers, recyclers, parts and fleet operators worldwide.

At its core, Solera is built on a proprietary automotive data foundation and a cloud-based AI infrastructure designed to operate at industry scale. By embedding intelligence directly into workflows and continuously innovating across its platform, Solera enables customers to move faster, reduce complexity, and deliver better outcomes. By serving the full vehicle lifecycle, Solera creates unique synergies across its network, helping customers unlock greater value, improve performance, and succeed in an increasingly complex and connected industry. Solera is home to many leading brands in the automotive and vehicle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

Media Contact

mediainquiry@solera.com

About Azimuth Claims Solutions

Azimuth Claims Solutions provides the industry’s first integrated ADAS calibration identification and labor time platform, bringing transparency and defensibility to one of the most complex areas of modern collision repair. Our system maps OEM procedures, vehicle build data, and real world time studies into a clear, consistent report aligned with emerging CIECA standards. By delivering software grade accuracy and operational clarity, Azimuth helps insurers, shops, and MSOs streamline the claims process, reduce friction, and ensure safe, compliant repairs. For more information, visit www.azimuthclaims.com.

Media Contact

madison@azimuthclaims.com