Columbus Marketing Experts Earns Recognition Across Eight 2026 Clutch Regional Business Categories

Hilliard, OHIO, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbus Marketing Experts, a premier digital marketing agency based in Central Ohio, announced today that the firm has earned recognition across eight regional service categories in the 2026 Clutch Leader Awards for Columbus and the State of Ohio.

Neil Colvin, Founder and Lead Marketing Consultant at Columbus Marketing Experts, following the agency’s 2026 Clutch Leader Awards recognition in Central Ohio.

The multi-category recognition reflects a growing regional shift among small and midsized businesses toward transparent, performance-focused growth strategies. The firm secured top regional placements across core search, content, and digital transformation disciplines, including:

• Top SEO Company (Columbus)

• Top PPC Company (Columbus)

• Top SEM Company (Columbus)

• Top Digital Marketing Company (Columbus)

• Top Content Marketing Company (Ohio)

• Top Copywriting Company (Ohio)

• Top Digital Transformation Company (Ohio)

• Top Digital Marketing Company for Consumer Products & Services (Ohio)

This Clutch regional sweep builds upon the agency's growing track record of industry accolades in Central Ohio. A complete ledger of verified client case studies and official recognition is published on the Columbus Marketing Experts Awards page, following the firm's designation as a 2025 Better Business Bureau (BBB) Spark Award Finalist and five regional honors in the BusinessRate Awards earlier this year.

The agency integrates local search optimization, pay-per-click management, custom WordPress web design and development, and lead generation frameworks designed to generate measurable revenue for regional enterprises. All qualifying client engagements are backed by a 14-Day Clutch Satisfaction Guarantee to provide client assurance and operational transparency.

"Modern business leaders in Central Ohio are seeking measurable outcomes and transparent ROI from their digital marketing investments," said Neil Colvin, Founder and Lead Marketing Consultant at Columbus Marketing Experts. "Securing recognition across eight Clutch categories validates the team's commitment to technical precision and data-backed execution."

Columbus Marketing Experts 8 Clutch 2026 Awards Sweep Hilliard OH.

About Columbus Marketing Experts

Columbus Marketing Experts is a top-ranked digital marketing agency and local SEO company based in Hilliard, Ohio. Specializing in search engine optimization (SEO), custom WordPress web design and development, Google Business Profile optimization, and targeted PPC advertising, the agency builds high-performance lead generation engines for small and midsized businesses across Greater Columbus and Ohio. Serving corporate and service-based enterprises, the firm aligns technical website execution with transparent marketing strategies engineered to drive verifiable client ROI.

Press Inquiries

Neil Colvin

neil@columbusmarketingexperts.com

614-929-6411

https://columbusmarketingexperts.com

Columbus Marketing Experts

3372 Paxton Court

Hilliard, Ohio 43026