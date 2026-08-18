SUNation Energy Celebrates Installation of 800th Residential Battery

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUNation Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNE) (“SUNation” or the “Company”), a leading provider of solar energy and backup power solutions to residential, commercial, and municipal customers, today announced that it has installed it’s 800th battery backup and energy storage device.

The 800th battery, installed at a residence on Long Island, New York, allows the homeowner to store energy for use when it is needed most, providing greater flexibility in how the household manages its power.

“Installing our 800th residential battery is an exciting milestone for the entire SUNation Energy team,” said Scott Maskin, SUNation Energy Founder and CEO. “Every installation represents a homeowner taking a meaningful step toward greater energy control and resilience. We are proud of the trust our customers place in us and grateful to the employees, supplier partners and communities that helped us reach this moment.”

Residential battery storage can help homeowners maximize the value of their solar energy, reduce reliance on the electric grid and maintain access to power during outages when configured for backup operation. Long Island’s Nassau and Suffolk Counties feature some of the highest utility rates in the United States.

The milestone reflects the experience SUNation has developed across hundreds of battery projects. From initial consultation and system design through permitting, installation and activation, SUNation’s teams guide homeowners through every stage of the process.

As per interconnection data for PSEG-LI territory in June 2026, SUNation ranked overall third in battery installation volumes within the utility’s service area. Notably, the Company ranks first in battery installations via a locally-owned and operated regional installer. Maskin notes that SUNation is actively pursuing ways to further expand residential energy storage capabilities while delivering the customer service, technical expertise and local support that have defined the company’s approach to home energy.

“This achievement is about much more than a number,” added Maskin. “It represents 800 families who have chosen to take a more active role in their energy future. We look forward to helping many more homeowners make that transition.”

About SUNation Energy, Inc.

SUNation Energy, Inc. is focused on growing leading local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. Our vision is to power the energy transition through grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Our portfolio of brands (SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear) provide homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services. SUNation Energy, Inc.’s largest markets include New York and Hawaii, and the company operates in two (2) states.

Forward Looking Statements

Our prospects here at SUNation Energy Inc. are subject to uncertainties and risks. This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor provided by the foregoing Sections. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "should", or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in the Company's filings with the SEC which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Contacts:

Scott Maskin

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (631) 350-9340

smaskin@sunation.com



SUNation Energy Investor Relations

IR@sunation.com