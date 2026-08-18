Shoals and ON.energy Advance U.S. Manufacturing for the Nation’s Largest 1.1 GW Grid-Connected Battery Project at Hyperscale Data Center

PORTLAND, Tenn., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals”) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a global leader in electrical infrastructure solutions for the energy transition market, today announced that manufacturing and deliveries are underway for a 1.1 GW hyperscale data center project under its commercial relationship with ON.energy, a developer of grid-safe power architecture for AI data centers. Once complete, the project will be the largest grid-connected battery installation in the United States.

Shoals has shipped a significant number of its PowerHub™ units for the initial phase of the project. Integrated with ON.energy’s patented medium-voltage AI UPS™, PowerHub provides a scalable DC electrical architecture designed to support the reliable and efficient deployment of critical power infrastructure for AI data centers.

For the initial phase of the project, Shoals expects to manufacture approximately 360 PowerHub systems at its Tennessee Mega facility. Deliveries to the first phase of the project are complete, and project commissioning is expected to begin in early Q4. Deliveries to additional phases of the project are on schedule and underway, demonstrating Shoals’ ability to support large-scale infrastructure projects with domestic manufacturing.

“We spend a lot of time talking about growth opportunities in the market, but this is what execution looks like,” Brandon Moss, CEO of Shoals noted. “Our teams in Tennessee are building, testing, and shipping products that are going directly into mission-critical energy infrastructure. This milestone is about more than one project. It shows our ability to manufacture at scale and deliver for customers.”

“AI campuses need grid-safe power systems as the industry works to bring unprecedented levels of new capacity online,” said Dax Kepshire, Chief Operating Officer of ON.energy. “We selected Shoals because of its proven track record in DC electrical systems and its ability to scale US-manufacturing rapidly to support the speed and scale the industry requires. Together, ON.energy and Shoals are delivering the largest battery project in the United States, in record time.”

Beyond the initial deployment, Shoals and ON.energy have expanded their collaboration to support multiple additional projects sites throughout the United States.

“This is exactly the kind of progress we want to see: projects moving from design toward deployment,” added Moss. “The initial project, together with the additional opportunities we are pursuing with ON.energy, reflects the commercial potential of the relationship and the growing need for scalable power infrastructure serving AI data centers. We believe this work provides a strong foundation for continued collaboration.”

About Shoals Technologies Group



Shoals Technologies Group is a leading manufacturer of advanced electrical infrastructure solutions for mission critical applications across utility scale solar, battery storage, and data center power systems. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has designed innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability at scale. Shoals Technologies Group is a recognized leader in the energy transition industry. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

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Shoals Media Relations

Lindsey Williams, VP of Marketing and External Communications

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