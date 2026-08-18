Chopped Leaf Launches “Fight Fire with Chopped Water” Initiative to Support Communities Affected by Wildfires

Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As wildfires continue to impact communities across Western Canada and in Washington state, Chopped Leaf is stepping up to support those on the front lines and those who have been forced from their homes.

Through its new “Fight Fire with Chopped Water” initiative, Chopped Leaf will donate 100% of proceeds from Chopped Water sales across Canada and the US during the week of August 17-23 to the Red Cross’ BC Wildfire Appeal and Washington Western Wildfires Appeal, supporting wildfire relief efforts and communities affected by the fires.

The initiative is particularly personal for Chopped Leaf franchisee Lara Scarfo, whose Summerland, British Columbia community has been affected by the wildfires and who herself has been evacuated.

“It’s incredibly difficult to watch your community go through something like this, especially when you’re experiencing it yourself,” said Scarfo, franchisee of the Chopped Leaf restaurant in Summerland, which is now closed due to the fires, and a new location in Penticton. “I’m so grateful to the first responders and everyone working to keep our communities safe. I hope this initiative gives Chopped Leaf guests an easy way to show their support while helping people who need it most.”

In addition to the national fundraising effort, Chopped Leaf locations in communities impacted by wildfires will offer 25% off to first responders through September 30, 2026, as a small gesture of appreciation for the people working tirelessly to protect their communities. The offer will be available at participating restaurants.

“Wildfires are having a profound impact on communities across Canada and in Spokane, Washington, where members of our own Chopped Leaf family are being affected,” said Genti Kongjika, Executive Vice-President, Chopped Leaf. “We wanted to do something meaningful in the communities where our franchisees, team members and guests are living through this. From supporting the Red Cross to thanking first responders and helping evacuees, we hope our ‘Fight Fire with Chopped Water’ initiative can make a difference.”

The Chopped Water fundraiser runs chainwide from August 17–23, 2026, with 100% of proceeds from Chopped Water sales donated to the Canadian Red Cross’ BC Wildfire Appeal and American Red Cross’ Washington Western Wildfires Appeal.

About Chopped Leaf

Proudly Canadian, Chopped Leaf specializes in fresh, customizable, and flavourful meals including salads, wraps, sandwiches and bowls. With a focus on wholesome ingredients and community connections, Chopped Leaf helps guests make choices they can feel good about.

With over 120 locations open and committed to across Canada and in the United States, customers can eat-in, take out or order freshly made catering. Chopped Leaf is owned and managed by Innovative Food Brands. For franchising opportunities, visit https://www.choppedleaf.ca/franchise-opportunities/ . Follow Chopped Leaf on social media at LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

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