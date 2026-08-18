LPL Financial Welcomes Advisor Chris Stockton

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Chris Stockton, CEPA, has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) platform. Stockton reported serving approximately $160 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from Edward Jones.

Based in Stillwater, Okla., Stockton is the founder of Guidepost Wealth Management and brings seven years of industry experience serving individuals, families, business owners and retirees. A graduate of Oklahoma State University with degrees in finance and management, Stockton built his practice around a simple philosophy: helping clients navigate life’s financial decisions with clarity, confidence and personalized guidance.

“We chose the name Guidepost because our goal is to provide clarity for the path ahead,” Stockton said. “That philosophy is rooted in the principles of Philippians 2:4, which emphasizes putting the interests of others first. Whether we’re helping clients navigate retirement, the sale of a business or another major life transition, our mission is to simplify complex financial decisions and serve people with genuine care.”

Guidepost Wealth Management serves a diverse client base, including business owners, growing families, retirees and individuals navigating significant life transitions. Stockton is particularly passionate about helping clients through complex financial and personal events, from the sale of a business to the loss of a loved one, with a focus on simplifying financial planning and providing support during times of uncertainty.

The practice also includes Administrative Assistant Ashley Mayfield. Stockton’s approach combines comprehensive financial planning with a deeply personal service model. In addition to working with clients on investment and retirement strategies, he regularly assists with broader financial decisions and financial education initiatives within the Stillwater community, including speaking to college students about financial awareness and long-term planning.

Why Chris Stockton Chose LPL

Stockton selected LPL for its combination of independence, stability, advanced technology and robust back-office support. He was particularly drawn to LPL’s scale and long-standing reputation, as well as the ability to access modern planning tools while maintaining the flexibility to serve clients according to his own vision.

“Joining LPL allows me to pair the independence my clients expect with the resources and technology needed to serve them at an even higher level,” Stockton said. “From sophisticated financial planning capabilities to estate planning resources and innovative client solutions, LPL provides the support and flexibility to help me continue growing my practice while staying focused on what matters most — serving my clients.”

"What stands out about Chris is his genuine commitment to helping clients navigate both the financial and personal milestones that shape their lives," said Marc Cohen, chief growth officer at LPL Financial. "He has built Guidepost Wealth Management on a foundation of trust, service and clarity during times of change. We are excited to welcome Chris and Guidepost Wealth Management to LPL and support their continued impact in the Stillwater community."

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About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.6 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment adviser and broker-dealer. Member FINRA/SIPC. Guidepost Wealth Management and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms "financial advisors" and "advisors" are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2025.

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