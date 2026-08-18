Bitget Launches Fixed Coupon Notes for US Stock rTokens





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has launched the Fixed Coupon Note (FCN) Plan, bringing a structured product commonly used in traditional finance to tokenized US stocks. The new FCN structure allows users to subscribe with USDT and earn a predefined USDT coupon during the holding period.

Bitget is the first crypto exchange to combine the FCN structure with USDT settlement and US stock rToken delivery. The launch expands the ways users can access traditional financial assets through Bitget, moving beyond spot trading to structured strategies built around tokenized equities. The FCN Plan is designed for users who are interested in gaining exposure to US stocks but prefer to enter at a specific price instead of buying immediately at the prevailing market price. At launch, the product is linked to popular US stock rTokens including SNDK, MRVL, SKHY, NVDA, and MU.

Users subscribe with USDT and select a strike price at which they are comfortable acquiring the linked rToken. If the observation price at maturity is at or above the strike price, the user receives the USDT principal plus the predefined USDT coupon. If the observation price is below the strike price, the principal is converted into the linked rToken at the strike price, while the coupon is paid in USDT. The structure provides an alternative to placing a conventional limit order. While a limit order allows investors to wait for a preferred entry price, the capital allocated to that order can remain idle until it is executed. FCN enables the platform to set their target price in advance while earning a coupon during the product term, regardless of which of the two settlement outcomes occurs at maturity.

“There are times when you want exposure to a stock but the price is not where you want it to be,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “FCN gives users a set price they are comfortable buying at and earn while they wait. Bringing stocks onto Bitget was one part of building UEX. Now we are giving users more ways to access and use these assets, beyond simply buying and selling them on spot.”

The launch further expands Bitget's rToken ecosystem and its Universal Exchange strategy, which brings crypto and traditional financial assets into a unified trading environment. By combining USDT, tokenized US stocks and a structured product mechanism used in traditional finance, FCN adds another route for users to access and manage traditional assets on Bitget.

FCN is a non-principal-protected structured product. If settlement occurs in rTokens, users remain exposed to movements in the price of the underlying asset and may incur losses if its price declines further.

To mark the launch, Bitget will run a limited-time FCN campaign from August 17 to September 18, 2026, with rewards available to eligible first-time and cumulative subscribers.

For more information about Bitget FCN, visit here .

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 500+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships such as MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

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