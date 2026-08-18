The Supervisory Board of AS Tallinna Sadam announces competition for the position of the Chairman of the Management Board

The Supervisory Board of AS Tallinna Sadam announces public competition for the position of the Chairman of the Management Board due to end of term in office of the current Chairman of the Management Board. The recruitment agency Tripod Grupp OÜ is conducting the competition.

Priit Perens, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Tallinna Sadam says that the company is seeking for a leader to model the vision and to implement business strategy of the next period, who grasps opportunities for the future and continues shaping high goals, innovation and effectiveness in the company.

Term in office of the current Chairman of the Management Board, Valdo Kalm, ends on 28 February 2027. Valdo Kalm has decided not to run for the fourth time and until end of term will support the new CEO in office during onboarding period.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – TS Laevad OÜ provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Kerli Leppoja

Head of Personnel Department

Tel +372 5342 0243

k.leppoja@ts.ee