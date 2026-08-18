OTI Lumionics and Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology Achieve 200 + Qubit Quantum Emulation on Readily Accessible Hardware

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTI Lumionics , a leader in advanced quantum simulations and solutions for next-generation materials discovery, in collaboration with the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT), today announced the publication of a new manuscript benchmarking its proprietary Iterative Qubit Coupled Cluster (iQCC) method in the Journal of the American Chemical Society (JACS). By validating a computational method that is significantly less hardware-intensive, this joint research unlocks the potential to accelerate the discovery of materials for next-generation consumer electronics, such as OLED displays, without relying on cost-prohibitive supercomputing clusters.

Building on previous work published in the Journal of Chemical Theory and Computation (JCTC), the new study benchmarked the iQCC method against classical approaches across 14 OLED emitter materials. The results highlight a massive leap in memory and processing efficiency. The optimized C++ version used in this study executed 200+ qubit emulations using a single commercial AMD CPU chip with 32 CPU processes and approximately 800GB of RAM. This approach drastically reduces the hardware requirements for high-accuracy quantum simulations. OTI Lumionics further validated this methodology through its recent implementation of iQCC on ready-accessible Blackwell systems. The team demonstrated a 90x performance increase over traditional CPU environments, reducing complex 112-qubit ground-state calculations to approximately one hour. This advancement builds directly on the foundational chemistry and experimental data validated through the collaboration with SAIT.

While the quantum computing industry often focuses on the race for hardware supremacy, this joint research between OTI Lumionics and SAIT shifts the focus toward algorithmic efficiency. The new findings challenge the current boundaries of "quantum advantage" by raising the bar for what classical hardware can achieve.

"We are looking at a paradigm shift where accuracy is no longer limited by hardware size," said Dr. Scott Genin, VP of Materials Discovery at OTI Lumionics. "For the materials we tested, standard classical methods simply broke down and produced unusable results. Our approach succeeded where those methods failed, proving we can tackle the most complex strongly correlated problems without the need for a supercomputing cluster to emulate these types of calculations with high fidelity.”

This efficiency breakthrough has significant implications for the wider research community. By allowing high-level quantum emulation on standard server hardware, or even high-end desktops, OTI Lumionics and SAIT are democratizing access to quantum algorithms.

"The present study establishes a foundational framework for accelerated materials design and simulation, offering a reliable and high-efficiency alternative to traditional trial and error discovery methods," said Dr. Tommy Ohyun Kwon, Principal Researcher at the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology.