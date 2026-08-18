IMA Financial Group Reaches Enterprise-Wide AI Adoption Powered by Associates

Denver, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMA Financial Group Inc. , a North American insurance brokerage firm specializing in risk management, wholesale brokerage and investment advisory services, today announced it has reached enterprise-scale adoption of artificial intelligence, moving beyond pilots to embed AI into everyday work across the organization.

The milestone reflects IMA’s transition from AI experimentation to enterprise-wide implementation, embedding AI into everyday workflows while preserving the expertise and judgment that drive better client outcomes. Supported by role-specific education, responsible governance, associate-led innovation and a platform-agnostic AI strategy, IMA's approach creates decision intelligence for clients, combining data, technology and human expertise to help clients act with greater confidence.

"IMA declared our goal to become the Broker of the Future in 2020," said IMA Chairman and CEO Rob Cohen. "Since then, we have equipped our employee owners with the tools, education and confidence to innovate and use AI responsibly to make better decisions and create greater value for our clients. For IMA, AI is a people transformation, not a technology transformation; and there is no better example of that than the thousands of agentic AI workflows already put in place, led by the innovation of our associates.”

IMA’s approach builds on years of investment in enterprise data, common technology platforms and digital capabilities that enable associates to deliver faster insights and more informed guidance for clients, accelerated through IMA’s AI Studio. IMA has deployed thousands of AI agents that support research, analytics, document comparison, workflow automation and other functions, allowing associates to spend less time gathering information and more time helping clients navigate complex decisions.

“IMA is not outsourcing how AI is applied across our business,” said Megan Cullen-Meyer, Vice President and Director of Data and AI. “Our associates understand our clients, our workflows and where human judgment matters most. We are giving them the tools to automate information-intensive work and scale that work through IMA’s AI Studio, where associates, technologists, and AI specialists turn ideas and pilots into scalable solutions which span our enterprise.”

About IMA Financial Group

IMA Financial Group is an independent broker, defining the future of insurance through comprehensive and consultative risk and investment advisory services. A majority employee-owned and managed company, its 3,000-plus associates in offices across the country are empowered by a shared mission to manage risk, protect assets and make a difference.