Canadians show interest in Indigenous-led tourism, but participation remains low, new Intrepid Travel research reveals





Key Findings More than half (57%) of Canadians are interested in participating in an Indigenous-led tourism experience, yet fewer than one in five (18%) have done so.

About four in 10 (42%) non-participants have not come across an Indigenous-led experience while planning a trip, while three in 10 (30%) do not know where to find one.

Nearly two-thirds (63%) say they do not know enough about Indigenous tourism to know where to begin, and more than half (54%) are not confident they know how to find and choose an experience.

Seven in 10 (71%) would enjoy learning about Indigenous cultures while travelling, while more than four in 10 (43%) would be more likely to choose a Canadian trip that includes an Indigenous-led tourism experience.







TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than half (57%) of Canadians are interested in participating in an Indigenous-led tourism experience the next time they travel within Canada, yet fewer than one in five (18%) have ever done so, according to new Angus Reid research commissioned by Intrepid Travel, the world's largest adventure travel company.

The gap is striking given how much Canadians already travel at home. Nearly nine in 10 (89%) have taken a leisure trip within Canada and nearly three-quarters (73%) have participated in activities or experiences while travelling domestically. Yet Indigenous-led tourism remains outside the experience of most Canadian travellers.

The research suggests the challenge is not simply generating interest. Many Canadians are open to Indigenous-led tourism, but they are not consistently encountering these experiences while planning a trip, and many do not feel confident about where to start.

Canadians are interested, but Indigenous-led experiences are not always making it into their trip planning. Among Canadians who have not participated, about four in 10 (42%) say they have not come across an Indigenous-led experience while planning a trip, while three in 10 (30%) do not know where to find one.

Nearly one-quarter (24%) are unsure which experiences are genuinely Indigenous-owned or led. The findings point to an important distinction between general awareness of Indigenous tourism and being able to find an experience when someone is actively deciding where to go and what to do. For the travel industry, that creates an opportunity to make Indigenous-led tourism a more visible part of the trips Canadians are already considering.

For many travellers, knowing how to participate matters as much as knowing where to look. More than half (54%) of Canadians are not confident they know how to find and choose an Indigenous-led tourism experience, while nearly two-thirds (63%) say they do not know enough about Indigenous tourism to know where to begin. More than four in 10 (42%) worry about unintentionally being disrespectful.

That uncertainty is particularly notable because the research points to relatively little outright rejection. Among Canadians who have not participated, only 15% say they do not think Indigenous-led experiences would interest them, while just 8% cite expense as a barrier.

Canadians see value in Indigenous-led tourism when it is part of the travel experience. Seven in 10 (71%) say they would enjoy learning about Indigenous cultures while travelling, while more than four in 10 (43%) say they would be more likely to choose a Canadian trip that includes an Indigenous-led tourism experience. Around two-thirds (67%) believe Indigenous-led tourism is something more Canadians should experience.

Learning is also a strong motivator. Nearly half (48%) identify learning about Indigenous cultures and traditions among their top three reasons for participating, while 38% select learning directly from Indigenous knowledge holders.

“Canadians are telling us they are interested in Indigenous-led tourism, but many simply do not know where to begin,” said Christian Wolters, President of Intrepid Travel Canada. “For the travel industry, that means working directly with Indigenous-owned and led tourism businesses and making their experiences a more visible part of the trips travellers are already considering.”

The research comes as Intrepid expands Indigenous-led experiences across its Canadian trips, including a new direct partnership with Talaysay Tours, an Indigenous-owned tourism company offering land-based, Indigenous-led experiences across British Columbia.

Beginning in 2027, travellers on Intrepid’s Grand Canadian Rockies itinerary will take part in We Are the Land, a 120-minute guided trail experience at Lost Lake in Whistler, created and led by Talaysay Tours exclusively for Intrepid Travel. The experience brings together Indigenous storytelling, cultural ecology, land stewardship and salmon knowledge, and concludes with a tea ceremony.

“We are the original stewards of these lands and waters, and to our people, the land is everything - it is our culture, our identity, our history and our way of life. I’m honoured to share these teachings through Talaysay Tours and, together with Intrepid Travel, introduce We Are The Land, in Sk̲wikw̲. Through this experience, travellers will walk the land with us, discover Indigenous knowledge and learn about the living relationships that have connected our people to these mountains since time immemorial." says Talaysay Campo, Co-Owner of Talaysay Tours.

“We’re committed to Indigenous-led tourism. This partnership with Talaysay Tours is an important step in putting that commitment into practice,” Wolters continued. “It reflects how we want to grow this work in Canada: through thoughtful experiences shaped by our partners.”

Intrepid is also adding a Huron-Wendat experience in Wendake to its Eastern Canada by Rail trip in 2027, including a guided visit to the museum and Huron-Wendat longhouse at the Huron Traditional Site.

Together, the Talaysay Tours and Wendake additions will bring Indigenous-led experiences to 75% of Intrepid’s Canadian trips in 2027, an important milestone toward the company’s longer-term goal of integrating Indigenous-led experiences across all of its Canadian itineraries. The work builds on Intrepid’s CA$500,000 commitment over five years to support the growth and promotion of Indigenous tourism in Canada.

Lauren Everest, Senior Manager, Communications & Membership at Tourism Whistler says “Whistler is fortunate to be home to the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre, a flagship example of Indigenous-led tourism in Canada and a place where the Squamish Nation and Lil’wat Nation share and celebrate their distinct cultures with visitors from around the world. We encourage visitors to make the SLCC part of their Whistler experience and deepen their understanding of the peoples who have called these lands home since time immemorial. We’re pleased to see Intrepid Travel showcasing Indigenous-led tourism and creating more opportunities for travellers to engage with these important experiences.”

What this means for travel advisors

The research suggests discoverability, rather than traveller interest, remains one of the biggest barriers to participation in Indigenous-led tourism. Making Indigenous-led experiences more visible throughout the travel planning journey could help close the gap between interest and participation.

Long-term partnerships with Indigenous-owned and Indigenous-led tourism businesses can help integrate Indigenous-led experiences into mainstream itineraries while ensuring experiences remain Indigenous designed and delivered.

Travellers are looking for meaningful cultural experiences. More than seven in 10 Canadians (71%) enjoy learning about Indigenous cultures while travelling, while 43% are more likely to choose a Canadian trip that includes an Indigenous-led tourism experience.

The findings also reinforce the importance of building traveller confidence. Providing clear information about Indigenous-led experiences and working directly with Indigenous tourism partners can help travellers better understand what to expect and make informed





About the research

These are the findings of a survey conducted by Angus Reid from July 24–28, 2026, among a sample of 1,507 online Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.53 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About Intrepid Travel:

Intrepid Travel has been a world leader in responsible travel for more than 35 years. The company’s mission is to create positive change through the joy of travel, which comes to life on more than 900 trips all designed to truly experience local culture. With its own network of country offices in 33 countries, Intrepid has unique local expertise and perspectives. Globally recognized for their commitment to transparency and ethical travel, they became B-Corp certified in 2018, and their not-for-profit, The Intrepid Foundation, has disbursed more than AU$20 million to more than 160 partners. For more information, download the company’s 2024 Integrated Annual Report and follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok or LinkedIn.

About Talaysay Tours:

Talaysay Tours is an Indigenous-led cultural tourism company based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Founded in 2002 and co-owned by Candace Campo and Talaysay Campo, the company creates land-based cultural experiences, walking tours, paddle experiences, workshops, and forest-therapy programming across Vancouver, the North Shore, the Sea to Sky corridor, and the Sunshine Coast. Talaysay Tours' work is grounded in story, stewardship, relationship, and place-based learning. Learn more at talaysay.com.

Media Contact:

Yulu Public Relations

intrepid@yulupr.com

604.558.1656

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