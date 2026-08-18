ATX Networks Showcases Network Reliability and Real-World Experience at SCTE TechExpo 2026

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATX Networks will showcase how network reliability and real-world experience come together at SCTE® TechExpo26, Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Booth #A159 in Atlanta, GA.

Aging networks, tighter budgets and rising demand, operators are being asked to do more with less. ATX's answer isn't just a product, it's a trusted partnership with a full portfolio of field-proven solutions, backed by an experienced team to navigate transitions in the industry spanning the HFC network, challenges of business video demands and the latest innovations in backup power.

Resilient HFC, built from field experience

ATX will showcase how its GigaXtend® HFC portfolio, including GMC Series 1.8GHz Amplifiers, Optical Nodes, 2GHz Taps and Passives and network management software platforms, keep networks running as demand grows and technician resources tighten. Transponder-equipped amplifiers deliver real-time telemetry and remote diagnostics from the field, giving operators the visibility to catch issues before they become truck rolls. Infrastructure designed around a simple lesson: the network that lasts is the one that tells you what it needs before it fails. ATX's GigaWave® Optical Transport portfolio rounds out the story, extending reach and redundancy for DAA, PON and commercial services.

Media distribution shaping better viewing experiences, providing operators broader business offerings

On the media side, ATX will demo its Visium™ Gateways, including the compact Visium MD Mini alongside the Visium Venue Managed Video Platform and its companion control app, built for the realities of small and medium-sized business deployments. These solutions solve a familiar problem for bars and restaurants juggling remotes across dozens of screens, where half the room sees the big play well after everyone else. DVIS™ II, ATX's IP-based local channel insertion solution, completes the lineup. Together they provide a commercial revenue growth opportunity, giving operators a video offering they can sell, deploy and support at scale in venues where service reliability is paramount.

Energy storage that keeps the network on when it matters

ATX will also showcase its Areca™ portfolio of hybrid supercapacitor energy storage and backup power solutions. Areca is engineered for the moments that test a network's resilience most — power outages, extreme weather and aging infrastructure — delivering safe, low maintenance standby power that keeps critical services running. Areca helps operators lower operational costs, meet sustainability goals and keep customers satisfied. Proof came recently when a Tier 1 provider saw a 220% increase in backup runtime after switching to Areca. The Areca™ Hybrid Power Station (HPS), a fuel cell-based platform, closes the long-duration resilience gap that battery-only solutions can't reach. Rounding out the energy lineup is real-time power monitoring that pairs with Areca storage, giving operators systems-wide visibility, turning backup power into a genuine operating advantage.

"Network reliability isn't an abstract engineering goal, it's a customer staying connected when it matters most" said Tom McLaughlin, CEO of ATX Networks. "That's the lens we’re bringing to every solution highlighted at TechExpo. Our team has spent years in the field alongside operators, and that experience is what lets us show up not just as a vendor, but as a partner they can trust when the network is tested."

Attendees can visit ATX at Booth #A159 throughout SCTE TechExpo26 to see these solutions firsthand and talk with the ATX team about how integrated resilience across HFC, media distribution and energy storage can strengthen networks.

For more information, visit ATX.COM.

###

About ATX Networks

ATX Networks is making the connection for service providers, strengthening and evolving their networks through market-leading innovation and sustainable solutions. Guided by its mission to improve people’s lives through connection, ATX delivers trusted solutions across broadband access, media distribution and energy storage, giving operators the tools they need to futureproof and advance their networks by meeting the needs of rising consumer demand and staying ahead of environmental standards. ATX collaborates with forward-thinking organizations across the telecommunications industry to enable affordable and reliable connectivity for everyone, everywhere.

More information is available at ATX.COM.

Attachment