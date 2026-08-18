Cint Enters New Phase of Growth and Innovation Under Private Ownership

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cint , the global technology company behind continuous research and media measurement, today announces the completion of the take-private transaction, signaling the beginning of a new phase for the company focused on accelerating innovation and investment across its research, media measurement, data, and artificial intelligence capabilities.

The transition follows the public cash offer for Cint Group AB by TriCarbs BidCo AB, a bid vehicle backed by Triton Fund 6 and Bolero Holdings SARL in a consortium led by Triton Partners. The last day of trading in Cint shares on Nasdaq Stockholm was 7 August 2026.

“Cint has always been built around a simple but powerful idea: helping organizations access trusted human intelligence and use it to make better decisions,” said Patrick Comer, CEO of Cint. “Triton Partners backing in a private setting gives us greater flexibility to build on that foundation with increased speed and focus. We now have an opportunity to invest more decisively in the products, people, and partnerships that will shape the next generation of research and measurement technology.”

The new ownership gives Cint the flexibility to invest faster in what customers rely on. The company will continue to fund and expand its core research and media measurement platforms while accelerating a set of priorities that matter to customers now: AI-native tools and workflows built into how research gets designed, fielded, and delivered; trusted human intelligence that is easier to access, integrate, and activate across the platforms customers already use; and new approaches to media measurement that connect exposure to outcomes so advertisers and brands can prove business impact. Each of these builds on the same foundation Cint has spent a decade constructing: the largest network of high-quality sources, programmatic reach across 130+ countries, and the quality controls that make the data worth acting on.

“This transition grants our teams the freedom to move faster, act bolder, and feel empowered to take intelligent risks,” said Brett Schnittlich, Executive Director of Cint. “It allows us to foster an environment built on ownership, transparency, purpose, and accelerated innovation.”

Cint is a global company, and this next chapter makes that identity explicit. With talent, customers, and teams spread across dozens of markets, Cint operates as one company with one culture, defined by the people who build it. Cint will maintain all ongoing operations, serving customers and partners across its research and measurement businesses without interruption.

“Cint is a global market leader at an inflection point across both its research and media measurement businesses,” said Gustaf Behmer, Investment Advisory Professional at Triton Partners. "Demand for high-quality, real-time data continues to grow, and Cint's global scale in research combined with its momentum in media measurement, particularly the launch of outcomes, positions it to meet that demand.”

“Private ownership gives this team the clarity and pace of decision making that accelerating growth of a platform of scale requires,” said Daniel Björklund, Partner and Investment Advisory Professional at Triton Partners. “Triton brings deep sector expertise through our prior portfolio company Norstat, a market research platform owned between 2019 to 2024. In backing Cint, we look forward to supporting the company as it expands the product portfolio and advances its leadership in AI-enabled insights.”



About Cint

Cint is the technology foundation for continuous research and measurement. With a global footprint and programmatic access to hundreds of millions of consumers across 130+ countries, Cint connects researchers, advertisers, and brands to reliable data from the world’s largest network of high-quality sources. Researchers can collect human and advanced data at speed. Advertisers and their partners can measure campaign effectiveness at scale. Brands can move from insight to action with clarity. By operating the connective layer between asking questions and measuring advertising outcomes, Cint enables organizations to move faster and make confident business decisions. At Cint, we’re feeding the world’s curiosity.