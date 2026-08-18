Precision Optics Appoints Peter Thier as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

LITTLETON, Mass., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: POCI) (the "Company"), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for the medical and defense/aerospace industries, today announced that Peter Thier has joined the Company as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Mr. Thier brings more than 30 years of experience in sales, business development, strategy and commercial leadership across the medical technology, life sciences and advanced product development industries. In his new role, he will be responsible for leading Precision Optics' sales and marketing strategy.

“Peter’s appointment is an important strategic addition to our leadership team as we position Precision Optics for its next phase of growth,” said Dr. Joe Forkey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Precision Optics. “His depth of experience in selling engineering services, leading to manufacturing, aligns directly with our business model and he has a proven ability to build commercial organizations, develop strategic customer relationships and convert highly technical capabilities into large, long-term development and production programs. We believe Peter’s leadership will help broaden our reach, strengthen our pipeline and capitalize on the opportunities in our current and prospective markets.”

Mr. Thier most recently served as Senior Vice President of Advanced MedTech and Business Development at Team Consulting, where he drove growth across advanced medical technology markets and developed strategic relationships with leading healthcare organizations. Mr. Thier holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

“Precision Optics has built a highly differentiated platform at the intersection of advanced optics, imaging, engineering and manufacturing,” said Mr. Thier. “Its ability to work with customers from initial concept and development through commercialization and scaled production creates a significant competitive advantage. I see substantial growth opportunities across the business as medical device, defense and aerospace customers seek smaller, more sophisticated and higher-performance optical and imaging solutions. I look forward to expanding the Company's commercial reach.”

In connection with Mr. Thier joining the Company, in addition to his salary and benefits, the Compensation Committee and Board of the Company approved a grant of an inducement stock option to purchase 50,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. The Option was granted pursuant to the Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) inducement grant exception as a component of the individual’s employment compensation and as an inducement material to his acceptance of employment with the Company. Mr. Thier’s Option will have an exercise price equal to the closing price of the Company’s common stock as reported by the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 18, 2026, his start date. The Options have a ten-year term and vest in three equal annual installments on the first, second and third anniversaries of Mr. Thier’s start date, subject to Mr. Thier’s continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting dates.

About Precision Optics Corporation

Founded in 1982, Precision Optics is a vertically integrated optics company primarily focused on leveraging its proprietary micro-optics, 3D imaging and digital imaging technologies to the healthcare and defense/aerospace industries by providing services ranging from new product concept through mass manufacture. Utilizing its leading-edge in-house design, prototype, regulatory and fabrication capabilities as well as its Ross Optical division's high volume worldwide sourcing, inspecting and production resources, the Company is able to design and manufacture next-generation product solutions to the most challenging customer requirements. Within healthcare, Precision Optics enables next generation medical device companies around the world to meet the increasing demands of the surgical community who require more enhanced and smaller imaging systems for minimally invasive surgery as well as 3D endoscopy systems to support the rapid proliferation of surgical robotic systems. In addition to these next generation applications, Precision Optics has supplied top-tier medical device companies a wide variety of optical products for decades, including complex endocouplers and specialized endoscopes. The Company is also leveraging its technical proficiency in micro-optics to enable leading edge defense/aerospace applications which require the highest quality standards and the optimization of size, weight and power. For more information, please visit www.poci.com.

About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of the Company in light of their respective experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments and their potential effects on the Company as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the parties), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions being made prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Company Contact:

PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION

550 King Street, Building A, Suite 100

Littleton, MA 01460

Telephone: 978-630-1800

Investor Contact:

LYTHAM PARTNERS, LLC

Robert Blum

Telephone: 602-889-9700

poci@lythampartners.com