Fabletics Expands College Shop to Include More Than 200 Campuses Nationwide

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabletics, the world’s largest digitally native activewear brand, today announced the expansion of its College Shop to include more than 200 U.S. colleges and universities, significantly increasing its presence in the collegiate apparel category. Participating schools span every size, region and level of collegiate athletics, from Indiana, LSU, Michigan and Ohio State to Central Oklahoma, Emory and Wisconsin-Whitewater, giving fans coast to coast a new way to show their school pride.

While collegiate apparel has traditionally centered on basic tees and logo gear, Fabletics is bringing its premium fabrics and elevated design to the category with stylish, high-quality pieces made to move from campus to game day to everyday life. Featuring Fabletics’ best-selling styles, embroidered matching sets and custom collegiate graphics, the assortment offers fans a more elevated way to celebrate the teams and communities they love. The expansion also creates a new entry point to Fabletics for students, alumni and fans across the country.

“The initial response to our College Shop was stronger than we anticipated, and that’s exactly why we’re doubling down,” said Meera Bhatia, President, Fabletics. “Reaching more than 200 colleges and universities is an exciting milestone and an opportunity to introduce Fabletics to new customers while giving existing shoppers another way to experience the brand. As we continue building the assortment, we’re combining the quality and value our customers love with custom graphics and elevated styles to give fans something special and distinctly Fabletics.”

Timed to the key back-to-school season, Fabletics is also piloting the College Shop in 14 retail stores near major university campuses, including Arizona State University, Michigan State and UCLA. The pilot will launch with a handful of core styles and test in-person demand to help inform a broader retail rollout.

The College Shop is the latest proof point in Fabletics’ growth strategy that focuses on product, innovation and customization to drive greater brand loyalty and engagement. After surpassing $1 billion in net revenue in 2025, the company continues to broaden its reach across domestic and international retail, e-commerce and wholesale as it works toward its ambitious five-year goal of doubling revenue and quadrupling EBITDA.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the world’s largest digitally native activewear brand*, fusing style-centric design with cutting-edge technology to deliver fashionable, high-performance active lifewear at an accessible price. Powered by its proprietary Fashion OS tech platform and an innovative VIP membership program, Fabletics offers a uniquely personalized shopping experience to its more than 3 million active customers. The brand has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every aspect of daily life—championing confidence, inclusivity, and self-expression for everyone and every body. Fabletics collections are available online in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, and in person at more than 135 state-of-the-art retail stores globally.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Based on total global retail sales in the calendar year 2020 from custom research conducted in October 2021.

Media Contact:

press@fabletics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86986354-63eb-4dc1-8cc3-d44519efcb8c