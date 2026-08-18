Arkansas Virtual Academy Becomes First and Only Virtual School to Earn Prestigious Visible Learning School Award

Statewide K-12 public charter school earns global recognition

for transforming student learning through evidence-based instruction

Key Facts about ARVA Earning Visible Learning School Award

Arkansas Virtual Academy (ARVA) is the first and only virtual school in the world to earn Corwin’s Visible Learning Associate School Award.





ARVA is a K12-powered tuition-free online public charter school serving K-12 students throughout Arkansas.





For the Class of 2026, ARVA students earned 285 industry certifications, accepted 151 job offers, and completed eight associate degrees alongside their diplomas.





ARVA was named a National Capturing Kids’ Hearts School for three consecutive years while outpacing Arkansas state growth averages in high school math and science on 2025 assessments.





LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arkansas Virtual Academy (ARVA) , a tuition-free online public charter school serving K-12 students throughout Arkansas, has become the first and only virtual school in the world to receive Corwin Visible Learning ’s Associate School Award at the 2026 Annual Visible Learning Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, July 14.

The designation recognizes ARVA for transforming how students engage with learning. The award also marks the first major milestone in the school’s implementation of world-renowned educational researcher John Hattie’s Visible Learning framework, which identifies teaching strategies proven to have the greatest impact on student achievement.

ARVA has served Arkansas families for more than two decades through high-quality online public education. The Visible Learning Associate School Award is the latest milestone in the school’s ongoing commitment to student success. Recent highlights include:

High-Quality Instruction: ARVA offers live, teacher-led instruction by Arkansas-certified educators.

ARVA offers live, teacher-led instruction by Arkansas-certified educators. Flexible & Tailored Learning: Personalized, adaptable instruction is designed to meet students at their individual skill levels across all grades by blending self-paced, synchronous and asynchronous learning.

Personalized, adaptable instruction is designed to meet students at their individual skill levels across all grades by blending self-paced, synchronous and asynchronous learning. Graduate Success: Across ARVA’s Class of 2026, students earned 285 industry certifications, received 151 job offers, and completed eight associate degrees alongside their high school diplomas.

Across ARVA’s Class of 2026, students earned 285 industry certifications, received 151 job offers, and completed eight associate degrees alongside their high school diplomas. Recognized Academic Growth: ARVA has been named a National Capturing Kids’ Hearts School for three consecutive years while outpacing state growth averages in high school math and science on 2025 state assessments.





The Visible Learning framework trains educators to make learning collaborative and transparent, helping students set goals, track their own progress, and take ownership of their learning, rather than simply complete assignments.

“This process has completely transformed our school environment and made growth visible,” ARVA Academic Administrator Mendy Felton said. “The Visible Learning framework elevates the daily learning experience through close collaboration between teachers and students, paired with meaningful feedback that quickly identifies what works best for each student. We can clearly see the proof that our students are growing faster.”



ARVA will continue working with Corwin to strengthen its implementation of the Visible Learning framework while building on the instructional strategies that earned the school recognition. School leaders say this ongoing work helps ensure students at ARVA receive the tools and support they need to succeed.

Families who want to learn more about ARVA or enroll their children for the 2026-27 school year can visit arva.k12.com .

Frequently Asked Questions About ARVA and K12

Q: What is the Visible Learning Associate School Award?

A: The award is a global designation from Corwin that recognizes schools for transforming student engagement through researcher John Hattie’s Visible Learning framework, which uses evidence-based instruction to make learning collaborative, transparent, and progress-driven.

Q: Is Arkansas Virtual Academy open to all students in the state?

A: Yes, ARVA is a full-time, tuition-free online public charter school serving K-12 students throughout Arkansas with personalized, adaptable instruction provided by state-certified teachers.

Q: How can interested families learn more or enroll for the upcoming school year?

A: Families can visit arva.k12.com to find detailed information about programs or to enroll students for the 2026–27 school year.

Q: What is K12?

A: K12 is a national leader in virtual education, serving more than three million students with flexible online public and private school options, personalized tutoring and accredited homeschool curriculum.

Q: Is K12 online public school free?

A: Yes. K12-powered online public schools are tuition-free virtual public schools.

About Arkansas Virtual Academy

Arkansas Virtual Academy (ARVA) is a full-time, tuition-free online public charter school serving students in grades K-12 throughout Arkansas. Powered by K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, ARVA combines a proven online curriculum with state-certified teachers to offer a flexible, high-quality education. For 25 years, K12 has been the nation’s leading provider of online education programs, and ARVA leverages this expertise to provide personalized learning solutions that help students succeed. Learn more at arva.k12.com .



About K12

For 26 years, K12 has been a national leader in online education, serving over three million learners. Dedicated to helping every student reach their full potential through inspired teaching and personalized learning, K12 delivers tech-driven and accessible solutions to prepare students for bright futures. Tuition-free schools and programs are available in 30 states. K12 is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc .

For more information, contact:

Lance Turner

lance@ghidotti.com

501-944-4889