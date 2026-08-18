Acuity Inc. Names Ruth Gratzke President of Acuity Brands Lighting

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Inc. (NYSE: AYI) appoints Ruth Gratzke as President of Acuity Brands Lighting (ABL) effective September 1, 2026. She will report to Neil Ashe, Acuity CEO.

Gratzke brings more than 25 years of leadership in industrial technology, smart infrastructure and electrical products. She joins Acuity from Siemens, where she served as President of Siemens Smart Infrastructure in the United States and Chief Executive Officer of Siemens Industry, Inc., leading businesses across smart buildings, grid-edge technology and energy infrastructure. At Siemens, she helped scale a complex technology portfolio while advancing work in digital infrastructure, energy efficiency and data center environments. She also held senior leadership roles at General Electric and Hubbell. Known for building high-performing teams, Gratzke brings a leadership approach grounded in empowerment, accountability and customer impact.

“Lighting and controls are essential technology in every built space, and Acuity Brands Lighting is the best in the industry,” said Neil Ashe, CEO of Acuity Inc. “Ruth is the right leader for this business. Her track record leading complex technology and infrastructure businesses, developing high-performing teams and driving growth positions ABL to build on its leadership and capture the opportunities ahead.”

“Acuity Brands Lighting is a market leader with an outstanding portfolio, talented team and loyal customers,” said Ruth Gratzke. “Lighting and controls are fundamental to how buildings operate, and advances in building management, energy efficiency and digital technology are expanding what is possible. I am excited to join Acuity and work with the ABL team to build on its strong foundation and advance the next era of lighting and controls.”

Gratzke earned a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg in Germany and served on the Board of Directors of the Siemens Foundation, reflecting both her technical foundation and commitment to advancing opportunity in technology and engineering.

This transition builds on the progress ABL has made under Sach Sankpal’s leadership to become a more connected organization with stronger end-to-end alignment across the business. Sach will remain with Acuity for a transition period, working closely with Ruth and Neil to support continuity for our associates, customers and channel partners. We thank Sach for his many contributions as ABL enters its next season from a position of strength.

About Acuity Inc.

Acuity Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We use technology to solve problems in spaces, light and more things to come. Through our two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting (ABL) and Acuity Intelligent Spaces (AIS), we design, manufacture, and bring to market products and services that make a valuable difference in people’s lives.

We achieve growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including lighting, lighting controls, building management solutions, and an audio, video and control platform. We focus on customer outcomes and drive growth and productivity to increase market share and deliver superior returns. We look to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals.

Acuity Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe and Asia. The Company is powered by approximately 13,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuityinc.com.

Investor Contact:

Charlotte McLaughlin

Vice President, Investor Relations

(404) 853-1456

investor.relations@acuityinc.com

Media Contact:

April Appling

Senior Vice President, Corporate Marketing and Communications

corporatecommunications@acuityinc.com

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