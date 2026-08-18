New Engen Deepens Creator Leadership as Integrated Programs Become the New Standard

SEATTLE, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Engen, a creator-led, performance-driven growth agency, today announced the promotion of Alix Barrett to vice president of client engagement, marking the next stage of the agency’s continued investment in its creator business.

New Engen has spent years building creator into the foundation of its offering – not as a standalone channel, but as a connected part of brand strategy, creative, media, commerce, and measurement.

That approach is becoming increasingly important as brands look to creators for more than reach. Creator content brings a wider range of voices, perspectives, formats, and audience signals into the creative mix, helping brands build trust, strengthen performance, and connect more meaningfully across the customer journey.

New Engen’s creator capabilities span strategy, creator sourcing, UGC, paid amplification, affiliate and commerce, studio production, media, and measurement. Together, those capabilities help brands move beyond one-off campaigns toward programs designed to learn, scale, and improve over time.

“Creator is most powerful when it is connected to the broader marketing strategy from the beginning,” said Barrett. “That means aligning creator with the audience, the creative idea, the media plan, and the business objective, and not treating it as a separate workstream. My focus is helping clients bring those pieces together to create stronger, more measurable outcomes.”

Barrett has helped shape New Engen’s creator offering as it has expanded from shopper-focused activations into integrated programs that support brand building, performance, and commerce. In her expanded role, she will deepen strategic engagement across the agency’s creator portfolio and help clients connect creator programs more directly to broader marketing and business priorities.

New Engen has deepened its creator offering through strategic acquisitions, including Acorn Influence, LT Partners, Donut Digital, and Grapevine. Together, those capabilities give brands one connected partner for creator strategy, content production, paid amplification, commerce, and measurement.

“We’ve been building toward this model for years because we believed creator would become central to how brands grow,” said Justin Hayashi, founder and CEO of New Engen. “Alix has helped turn that belief into a stronger client experience. Her promotion reflects the trust she has earned and our continued investment in making creator more connected, strategic, and accountable.”

About New Engen

New Engen is a creator-led, performance-driven growth agency that connects creative, media, and measurement to help brands grow. Its capabilities span creator marketing, UGC, studio content, affiliate, media, and measurement – all working together through one connected system. For more information, visit newengen.com.