Knix Opens its First Atlantic Canadian Doors With New Halifax Store

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knix asked East Coast customers what they wanted. The answer was clear: bring Knix closer to home. In a recent brand survey, 95% of Nova Scotia respondents said they would shop at Knix more often if there were a store closer to them. Now, Knix is delivering, opening its first-ever East Coast location at Halifax Shopping Centre as part of the brand’s continued retail expansion across North America.

The Halifax opening is one of seven new Knix stores planned for 2026 and marks an important milestone in the brand’s mission to make its products and in-person shopping experience more accessible to customers across Canada. As the number one leakproof brand in North America, Knix continues to grow its retail footprint in response to strong customer demand for more opportunities to experience the brand in person.

Located in the Halifax Shopping Centre, the new store brings the full Knix experience to East Coast customers, with a curated selection of bestselling leakproof underwear, wireless bras, activewear, swimwear, loungewear, and more. Designed with comfort, inclusivity, and community in mind, the space offers a welcoming environment where customers can discover products made to fit their lives and bodies.

"Knix was built by and for our community, and for years, Halifax has told us they wanted a store on the East Coast. We have a lot of dedicated Knix community members in the area, and we are excited to show up where our customers asked us to be," said Knix President Nicole Tapscott. "Categories like bras and swim are deeply personal and benefit from an in-person experience to ensure the right fit. Our retail spaces thrive on creating welcoming spaces where customers feel seen, supported, and comfortable while receiving personalized fittings, and our new Halifax will be no different.”

The store will be located at 7001 Mumford Road Suite #0142. In addition to the Halifax opening, Knix will have three additional store openings in Toronto at The Shops at Don Mills, Lime Ridge Mall in Hamilton, ON, and Mapleview Centre in Burlington, ON. To celebrate the Halifax grand opening, Knix will host a consumer launch event from August 21-22, featuring complimentary drinks from Café Lara, bag charm and photobooth stations, and exclusive in-store discounts. Customers are invited to join the celebration and experience the brand's signature approach to comfort and innovation.

For more information about the Halifax store, including opening hours and upcoming events, visit knix.ca or follow Knix on social media.

About Knix

Knix is an industry leader in redefining intimates through innovation, inclusivity, and a commitment to breaking boundaries. From pioneering Leakproof underwear to revolutionizing wireless and underwire support, Knix challenges convention with thoughtfully engineered designs that blend function, comfort, and style. With a product range spanning bras, swim, activewear, customizable shapewear, and everyday essentials available in an extensive size range, Knix continues to set new standards for how intimates should look, feel, and perform. For more information, visit knix.ca or follow @knix and @ktbyknix on social media.

Press Contact: Press@knix.com