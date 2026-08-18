The VistaShares Target 15™ Berkshire Select Income ETF (OMAH) Hits $1 Billion in Assets

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaShares, the leading issuer of actively-managed Liquid Alternative ETFs, is today celebrating the fact that its VistaShares Target 15™ Berkshire Select Income ETF (OMAH) has passed $1 billion in assets under management.

“We’ve been thrilled with OMAH’s steady growth since we introduced the fund in March of 2025,” said Adam Patti, CEO of VistaShares. “A lot has happened with regard to the Berkshire story since then, as the legendary Warren Buffett first announced and then embarked upon his retirement. Now, as many investors are noting, Berkshire is embarking on a new era and recent headlines have made it clear the company has major plans to put a significant portion of its massive cash holdings to work.”

“Berkshire may have new leadership but it has the same drive,” added Patti, “and we’re very pleased to be offering OMAH as both an equity and income solution for investors who continue to value the role Berkshire exposure can play in both the short- and long-term.”

OMAH is an actively managed fund seeking both income and long-term capital appreciation. The Fund’s strategy involves investing in a portfolio of equity securities based on the Solactive VistaShares Berkshire Select Index and generating income through an options portfolio. Primarily through the fund’s options strategies, OMAH seeks to target an annual income of 15%, distributed monthly.

OMAH was the first fund launched in VistaShares’ “Legends + Income” suite, which seeks to provide investors with access to investment strategies inspired by some of the world’s most prominent investors. The suite has expanded to include funds delivering similar exposure to the portfolios of Bill Ackman and Pershing Square (VistaShares Target 15™ ACKtivist Distribution ETF- ACKY), Stanley Druckenmiller and the Duquesne Family Office (VistaShares Target 15™ DRUKMacro Distribution ETF- DRKY), and David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management, L.P. (VistaShares Target 15™ TEPRTantrum Contrarian Distribution ETF- TPRY), with each targeting a 15% annual income target.

For more information and updates from VistaShares, please visit www.VistaShares.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn @VistaShares , and on X @VistaSharesX .

About VistaShares

VistaShares, the leader in Liquid Alternative ETFs, strives to deliver innovative investment solutions for today’s investors, helping them navigate evolving market opportunities with confidence. VistaShares ETFs are actively managed by industry and investment experts, offering a number of distinct strategies. Supercycle® Growth Equity ETFs target technology-driven economic Supercycles® that we believe are poised for significant growth, while Target 15 ™option-income ETFs are designed to generate high monthly income while complementing a core equity portfolio.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Funds, please call (844) 875-2288 or visit www.VistaShares.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

There is no guarantee the Funds will achieve their investment objectives or make a distribution in any given month. Investment results and distributions may vary significantly. All investments involve risk, including the possible loss of principal.

General Risks

Equity Market Risk: Equity securities are subject to market fluctuations and may experience sudden or prolonged declines in value.

Index/Strategy Risk: Where applicable, a Fund's investment strategy is tied to an underlying index or methodology that may not perform as intended. Changes to an index, delays in rebalancing, or flaws in methodology may adversely affect Fund performance.

Foreign Securities Risk: Investments in non-U.S. issuers involve additional risks, including political, regulatory, economic, and currency risks, and may experience greater volatility than U.S. investments.

New Fund Risk: Each Fund is recently launched and has a limited operating history.

Target 15™ Select Income ETFs

Focused Portfolio Risk: The Funds may hold a relatively concentrated portfolio, increasing the impact of the performance of individual holdings.

Options & Derivatives Risk: The Funds utilize options and other derivatives, which involve risks different from investing directly in securities, including volatility, leverage, counterparty, and pricing risks.

Swap Agreements Risk: Certain Funds may utilize swap agreements, which involve counterparty and valuation risks.

U.S. Government Securities Risk: Investments in U.S. government and agency securities remain subject to market and interest rate risks.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, Distributor.