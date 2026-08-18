Digital Alpha Becomes Strategic Investor in Blacknut to Accelerate the Global Growth of Cloud Gaming

Paris, France, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blacknut, a leading cloud video game streaming platform serving more than three million subscribers in over 65 countries, announced today a strategic investment from Digital Alpha, a leading global digital infrastructure investment firm whose portfolio and partner ecosystem span next generation networks, cloud infrastructure, GPU computing, storage, and AI application delivery that power cloud gaming. The transaction marks a major milestone in Blacknut's growth journey and reinforces its position at the forefront of cloud gaming's global expansion.

As part of the transaction, Digital Alpha becomes a strategic shareholder in Blacknut, aligning both companies around a shared vision: making premium gaming experiences available to players everywhere through cloud gaming.

The investment of up to $215 million will support Blacknut's long-term growth strategy across product development, content expansion, infrastructure investments, and international market growth.

“This marks an important new chapter for Blacknut. Cloud gaming is rapidly becoming a critical distribution channel for the video gaming industry, and this investment reflects confidence in both our vision and our execution,” said Olivier Avaro, CEO & Founder of Blacknut.

Over the past decade, Blacknut has established itself as a leading cloud gaming platform, partnering with telecom operators, internet service providers, device manufacturers, automotive companies, and publishers to bring high-quality gaming experiences to millions of users worldwide. Today, Blacknut serves more than three million subscribers and offers access to a premium catalog of more than 1,000 video games across connected devices, helping partners launch and scale gaming services without the complexity traditionally associated with cloud gaming deployments. By connecting publishers, distribution partners, and players through a single platform, Blacknut helps publishers expand their reach while giving players instant access to premium video games worldwide.

Cloud gaming represents a compelling long-term thematic opportunity within the digital infrastructure sector. The GPU was engineered for video games long before it became the engine of modern AI, and the two workloads are now natural complements. In networking, cloud gaming drives new requirements for high bandwidth and low latency that other industries often adopt later. Cloud gaming benefits from established consumer demand, predictable usage patterns, and hardware lifecycles that can extend over multiple years. This creates a durable and efficient model for infrastructure utilization while supporting the continued growth of digital entertainment globally.

The investment comes at a time of growing demand for cloud-based entertainment services and increasing interest from operators and consumer brands looking to deepen customer engagement through gaming. According to Newzoo's Global Games Market report and Fortune Business Insights' cloud gaming market analysis, the global games industry surpassed $200 billion in annual revenue in 2025, while cloud gaming continues to emerge as one of its fastest-growing segments, with the cloud gaming market projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 26.8% through 2034. Digital Alpha brings differentiated market insight from its portfolio and partner ecosystem of digital infrastructure leaders, including PacketFabric in high-bandwidth network-as-a-service (NaaS), Massed Compute in GPU cloud infrastructure, Cloudian in data storage and AI infrastructure, and Qwilt in AI application delivery. These technologies and relationships are embedded in telco, edge, and compute networks worldwide, giving Blacknut direct access to the GPU capacity, operators, and delivery infrastructure that underpin high-quality cloud gaming at scale.

“As investors across digital infrastructure, we see cloud gaming emerging as one of the most durable sources of demand for GPU capacity and edge networks. Olivier and the Blacknut team have built the commercially proven platform to capture it, and we are excited to partner with them to accelerate its global adoption,” said Rick Shrotri, Founder & Managing Partner of Digital Alpha.

As cloud gaming matures into a mainstream distribution model, Blacknut will continue to expand its content catalog, deepen partnerships with operators and device manufacturers, and bring premium video games to new audiences. Digital Alpha's backing is intended to provide the capital and infrastructure relationships to support the industry's next phase of growth.

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About Blacknut

Blacknut is the world's leading independent cloud gaming service dedicated to the general public, distributed both Direct to consumers and B2B through ISPs, device manufacturers, OTT services & Media companies. Blacknut offers the largest catalog of premium games with over 1,000 titles via 150+ licensing partnerships carefully curated for players of all ages and genre preferences, all included in a monthly subscription. The service is available in more than 65 countries across Europe, Asia, LATAM, MENA, & North America on a wide range of devices, including mobiles, set-top-boxes and Smart TVs.

About Digital Alpha

Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC is an investment firm focused on digital infrastructure, partnering with industry leaders to scale platforms that enable the next generation of connectivity, cloud, and cybersecurity solutions. Digital Alpha has a strategic collaboration agreement with Cisco Systems, Inc. and works closely with other leading technology firms to accelerate the deployment of digital infrastructure.

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