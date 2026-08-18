Galaxy Gaming Completes Landmark Progressive Jackpot Deployment Across MSC Cruises In North America

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. ® (OTC:GLXZ), a leading developer and distributor of casino table games and technology, today announced the successful completion of the first phase of its Galaxy Operating System® (GOS) deployment across the MSC Cruises fleet in North America.

The installation represents the first progressive table game jackpot system introduced aboard MSC Cruises vessels. It includes 30 blackjack tables across seven ships utilizing Galaxy Gaming's award-winning GOS platform for a customized progressive jackpot experience. The deployment follows an extensive evaluation period during which MSC Cruises selected Galaxy Gaming's technology platform based on its performance, guest experience, flexibility, and service capabilities.

"This milestone represents nearly two years of collaboration between MSC Cruises and Galaxy Gaming,” said Greg Stewart, Vice President of Global Sales for Galaxy Gaming. "MSC Cruises has an impressive roadmap for growth across multiple regions around the world, and we are grateful for the opportunity to be part of that journey. The successful rollout demonstrates the strength of our technology platform and our team's commitment to delivering exceptional service and support for our customers."

Burkay Gokgoz, Director of Casino Operations for MSC Cruises USA, said, “We are pleased to bring the Galaxy Operating System® to our casino floors as we continue to enhance the gaming experience for our guests through innovative technology. Integrating solutions such as Galaxy table game progressive jackpots to MSC Cruises’ casinos creates a more dynamic and engaging environment for players. This milestone reflects the strength of our commitment to innovation and guest satisfaction as we bring an elevated gaming experience to guests onboard.”

The implementation marks an important milestone for both companies, bringing progressive jackpot excitement to MSC Cruises’ casino guests while providing a scalable platform designed to support future growth throughout the fleet.

The launch further strengthens Galaxy Gaming's position within the cruise ship gaming sector, where operators continue to seek innovative technology solutions that enhance player engagement and create new entertainment opportunities for guests at sea.

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games proven to perform, developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Galaxy Gaming Digital is the world’s leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Galaxy Gaming has over 140 licenses worldwide, including licenses in 28 U.S. states and more than 30 countries around the world.

About MSC Cruises

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the privately-owned MSC Cruises is the world’s third largest cruise line and the market leader in Europe with a strong and growing presence in North America.

A global cruise brand with 23 modern ships offering cruises across five continents, guests can visit more than 100 countries worldwide with more than 300 destinations, making unforgettable memories and enjoying the finest hospitality.

For more information visit MSC Cruises.

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