Sanguine Strategic Advisors Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 for Third Consecutive Year

Chicago, ILLINOIS, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanguine Strategic Advisors has made the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies for the third consecutive year. The company ranks No. 688 in 2026, with revenue growth of 502% over the past three years.

Kevin Chern, CEO & Founder, Sanguine

Sanguine first appeared on the list at No. 94 in 2024 and returned at No. 853 in 2025.

“Achieving the top 20% of the Inc. 5000 list three years in a row is additional validation that our business thesis is strong.” said Kevin Chern, Founder and CEO of Sanguine Strategic Advisors. “Sanguine turns trusted business relationships into measurable growth by diagnosing a business’s challenges, connecting it with the right expertise, and supporting the relationship with education, technology, and advisory services.⁠ Our growth has allowed us to keep investing in a problem we care deeply about: small and mid-sized businesses often struggle to get good advice and access to the right relationships when they need it most.”

Sanguine is now preparing to launch a new agentic business advisory experience, helping business owners work through more than 6,000 of the most common business challenges using knowledge drawn from tens of thousands of hours of real advisory conversations, established business content and the firsthand operational experience.

A business owner can describe a problem in plain language, receive a root cause analysis, explore educational content and tools, receive DIY guidance and, when desired, connect with the right expert advisor or a vetted service provider, giving small and mid-sized businesses a non-invasive and holistic advisory service that typically have been too costly for small business owners. The new experience is expected to launch in later this year.

“Owners of smaller businesses face many of the same decisions and challenges as large companies, but they don’t have the experience to address them or access to affordable advisors,” Chern said. “We’ve spent years listening to those owners and helping them work through real problems. Now we’re making that knowledge and support accessible to every small business.”

Sanguine has reinvested its revenue growth into its new agentic advisory experience, and in the people and systems businesses need to build successful partner programs.

Sanguine has brought its partnership relationship management tool (PRM), Introzy, to market. Introzy helps businesses manage referral, affiliate, channel and strategic partner programs without relying on spreadsheets and disconnected tools. Built and priced for small businesses and power connectors, companies can use it to manage introductions, track opportunities, attribute revenue and calculate partner/referral commissions.

Earlier in 2026, Sanguine acquired Partnership Mastermind, the education, community and talent platform founded by Chris Lavoie. Partnership Mastermind has trained hundreds of partnership managers and leaders and built a community that includes professionals from many of the leading U.S. technology and services companies. The acquisition added partnership education, professional development, talent and advisory support to Sanguine’s existing services.

Both investments support Sanguine’s work with businesses that want to generate more revenue through partnerships but lack the internal team or systems to manage a program properly and further support Sanguine’s thesis that partner-sourced and referral driven revenue are under-resourced growth levers in today’s highly competitive business environment.

“Business owners make better decisions when they can access the right expertise and relationships at the right time." Chern said. "That belief shapes everything we are building, from our advisory work to our education community and partnership technology. We are grateful to the clients and partners who trust us, and we remain focused on a simple purpose: helping more businesses turn trusted relationships into measurable growth.”

The 2026 Inc. 5000 ranks privately held U.S. companies by percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. Eligible companies must be privately held, for-profit, based in the United States and independent as of December 31, 2025. Companies must also pass Inc.’s editorial review.

The full 2026 Inc. 5000 list and Sanguine Strategic Advisors company profile are available at inc.com/inc5000.

About Sanguine Strategic Advisors

Headquartered in Chicago, Sanguine Strategic Advisors helps small and mid-sized businesses understand what is holding them back and find the right help to move forward. It is part of The Sanguine Collective, a group of specialist businesses working across business advice, technology, marketing, and partnerships.

Sanguine combines experienced advisors with a network of vetted specialists and service providers, giving business owners a faster way to find answers and solve problems.

Learn more at sanguinesa.com.

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is an annual ranking of the fastest-growing independent businesses in the United States. Companies on the 2026 list are ranked by percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025.

Press Inquiries

Sue Foley

CMO, Sanguine

s.foley@sanguinesa.com

+1 (312) 766-1876