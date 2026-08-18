Docker Strengthens Leadership Team With Appointments of Mat Velloso as Chief Product Officer and Vinh Le as Chief Financial Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Docker, Inc.® , the trusted platform for building software in the agentic era, today announced the appointments of Mat Velloso as Chief Product Officer and Vinh Le as Chief Financial Officer, strengthening the company’s leadership team as it expands its role in helping organizations secure and govern agentic workflows. Together, Velloso and Le bring extensive experience building AI-powered products, scaling developer-focused platforms, and leading high-growth technology companies through periods of rapid industry transformation.

As organizations accelerate deployment of autonomous agents in production, Docker is uniquely positioned to help developers and enterprises secure, govern, and manage these agentic workflows with confidence. Combining a platform already trusted by millions of developers worldwide with an open, flexible approach, Docker enables customers to work across both open-weight and frontier models while providing the tools needed to bring greater control, security, and reliability to the environments in which agents execute.

"As we move full speed into the agentic era, organizations are transforming how they build software while facing entirely new challenges around security, governance, and control," said Don Johnson, CEO at Docker, Inc. "Helping customers succeed in this new landscape requires leaders who understand where the technology is going and how to turn that vision into products enterprises can trust. Mat and Vinh have spent their careers building and scaling businesses through periods of major technology change, and they'll play an important role as Docker continues leading this next chapter."

Joining Docker as Chief Product Officer, Velloso brings deep expertise across AI, developer platforms, and product leadership. During a 15-year career at Microsoft, he held various engineering, developer relations, and customer leadership roles, including serving as an advisor to the CTO and later as an advisor to the CEO. He went on to lead developer growth initiatives for Google AI Studio before helping shape API strategy for Meta's next generation of AI models. At Docker, Velloso will drive product strategy and accelerate development to help customers secure, govern, and manage agentic workflows at enterprise scale.

“While the promise of agentic AI is enormous, a significant gap remains between what organizations want to do with agents and what they can securely and confidently deploy in production,” said Velloso. “Ironically, Docker has been preparing for this moment since the day it was founded. Because we have the stack to securely and seamlessly deploy any agent harness, and then control what it can and cannot do with deterministic policies, Docker can unlock the productivity boost promise of AI agents without giving away control or compromising on security.”

Joining as Chief Financial Officer, Le brings extensive experience scaling high-growth technology companies through periods of rapid industry transformation. He has held senior finance and operational leadership roles at brands including Electronic Arts, Tanium, BetterUp, and most recently, PolyAI, where he helped define strategy and accelerate the company's growth at the forefront of enterprise AI. At Docker, Le will lead the company's global finance organization, helping drive disciplined growth and operational excellence across the business.

“Docker has something that can't be manufactured overnight: the trust of millions of developers and a platform that's already deeply embedded in how modern software gets built," said Le. "That gives us a unique opportunity to further accelerate growth alongside our customers as we embrace what’s possible in the agentic era. I'm honored to be part of this exceptional leadership team and help usher Docker into the next phase of its journey.”