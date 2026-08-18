Flex Partners with evo to Expand HSA/FSA Access for Eligible Outdoor Gear

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flex, the growth platform powering the next generation of health and wellness commerce, today announced a partnership with evo, the community-driven outdoor retailer and experiences company. Through the partnership, qualifying evo customers can now use HSA/FSA funds directly at online checkout and in evo retail stores for HSA/FSA-eligible outdoor purchases, including select bikes, footwear, and other products.

For many consumers, the products that support health extend beyond the pharmacy counter or doctor's office. They also include the footwear, equipment, and products that help people stay active, support mobility, and build healthier routines. Through its partnership with evo, Flex is making it easier for eligible customers to discover products that may qualify and use their pre-tax healthcare dollars in ways that better support everyday movement and wellness.

evo has long been built around a simple but powerful idea: getting outside can change lives. From retail and travel to hospitality, events, and community, the company has spent more than two decades helping people access the gear, experiences, and connections that make time outside more possible. The partnership with Flex builds on that mission by helping eligible customers easily understand which outdoor products may qualify for HSA/FSA spending.

“Our purpose is Human Connection Outside, and that means helping more people access the gear and experiences that get them outside,” said Rebecca Heard, Chief Commercial Officer at evo. “By partnering with Flex, we’re giving eligible customers a more flexible way to use the benefits they already have toward qualifying cycling products that support movement, mobility, and active routines.”

Flex is fully integrated into evo's online checkout, enabling eligible customers to pay directly with HSA/FSA funds on qualifying purchases. For customers shopping in-store, Flex facilitates the qualifying consultation process and helps deliver the documentation needed to use HSA/FSA funds, including a Letter of Medical Necessity when required. Flex’s community of HSA/FSA shoppers can also easily discover evo through the Flex marketplace. Together, these experiences make it easier for customers to confidently shop with their healthcare dollars

“Using HSA/FSA benefits shouldn't feel complicated,” said Sam O'Keefe, CEO of Flex. “Our partnership with evo helps customers understand what's eligible and gives them a simpler way to use their healthcare dollars on products that help them move, recover, and invest in their physical and mental health.”

The partnership marks Flex's continued expansion across health and wellness commerce, helping leading brands simplify HSA/FSA payments while giving consumers more opportunities to use their pre-tax healthcare dollars on everyday products that may qualify for HSA/FSA spending and support healthier, more active lives.

About evo

Founded in Seattle in 2001, evo is a community-driven retailer and experiences company built around human connection through the outdoors. What began as an online store has evolved into an ecosystem spanning retail, hospitality, travel, and events across North America and Japan. Today, evo operates 12 stores across the U.S. and Canada (Whistler, BC), alongside 8 Rhythm Japan locations in Niseko, Hakuba, and Furano, as well as evo Hotel destinations in Salt Lake City, Hakuba, and Tahoe City. Together, these spaces connect riders, skiers, bikers, and outdoor enthusiasts to the gear, services, travel, and adventures that bring people together outside. Through evoTrip travel, expert ski and bike services, athlete and community partnerships, and the All Together Skatepark (ATS), evo continues to grow a global network dedicated to making outdoor culture more accessible, connected, and inclusive.

For more information, visit evo.com.

About Flex

Flex is the growth platform powering the next generation of health and wellness commerce. By unlocking America's $150B+ in pre-tax HSA and FSA spending, Flex turns a payment method into a customer acquisition engine, driving higher conversion, larger baskets, and entirely new audiences into a brand's checkout. Built to integrate with any commerce platform, Flex handles eligibility determination, compliance, and payment infrastructure. Learn more at withflex.com.