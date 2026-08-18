VisitMercerCountyPA Releases Back-to-School Shopping and College Move-In Guide

Sharon, PA, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As families prepare for the 2026–2027 school year and the arrival of college move-in season, VisitMercerCountyPA has released a new online guide to help parents and students plan a back-to-school shopping trip or college move-in weekend in Mercer County.

The guide, “Back-to-School Shopping in Mercer County, PA: Stores, Restaurants and Hotels,” brings together member shopping destinations, locally owned stores, family-friendly restaurants, specialty food businesses and accommodations in one convenient planning resource.

Families can use the guide to organize a one-day shopping trip, build a two-day college move-in itinerary, or plan an overnight stay while visiting a student at Grove City College or Thiel College. Mercer County’s shopping, dining, and lodging options can also serve families traveling to nearby Westminster College in New Wilmington.

“Back-to-school and college move-in season can be exciting, but it can also be stressful for families trying to manage shopping lists, travel schedules, and last-minute needs,” said Carmen Aiello, president and CEO of VisitMercerCountyPA . “This guide helps families organize their trip while introducing them to the member businesses that make Mercer County such a welcoming and convenient destination.”





Back-to-School Shopping in Mercer County

The guide highlights Grove City Premium Outlets, one of Western Pennsylvania’s premier shopping destinations. The open-air center features more than 100 brand-name outlet stores offering clothing, footwear, athletic wear, outerwear, and accessories for students of different ages.

Pennsylvania does not charge sales tax on most everyday clothing and footwear, giving families another reason to consider Mercer County as they prepare for the school year.

The guide also introduces families to locally featured shopping destinations throughout the county, including Diane’s Boutique and Trendy in Hermitage, Lisa’s General Store in Greenville, Volant Main Street Shops and Country Crossing Gifts & Collectibles in Volant, Warehouse Sales in Sharon, and The Winner in downtown Sharon.

These businesses provide additional opportunities to shop for clothing, accessories, gifts, dorm-room decorations, and special-occasion items while supporting local and regional retailers.





College Care Packages, Gifts and Keepsakes

Families preparing a student for college can also use the guide to discover member businesses offering specialty foods, locally inspired gifts and memorable keepsakes.

Featured businesses include The Happy Eggplant Gourmet Food & Kitchen Shoppe in Hermitage, O’Neill Coffee Company in West Middlesex, Thyme in Your Kitchen in Sharon, Cheese House and Apple Castle in New Wilmington, and Wendell August near Grove City.

These stops can help parents create a college care package, stock a student’s snack supply, or find a meaningful gift commemorating the beginning of a new school year.





Restaurants and Hotels for College Move-In Weekend

To make trip planning easier, the guide includes member restaurants near Mercer County shopping destinations.

Featured dining options include Blackout Burger Bar and TimberCreek Tap & Table in Grove City and Rachel’s Roadhouse in Mercer. Each provides a casual setting where families can take a break during a full day of shopping, travel, or campus activities.

Families who prefer to spread move‑in and shopping across two days can take advantage of our member accommodations. With options designed for every individual and family size, an overnight stay provides the perfect opportunity to settle in at a comfortable pace. Enjoy extra time to shop, unload, organize your student’s room, and pick up any last‑minute essentials that make their transition to campus feel just right.

An overnight stay gives families extra time to shop, unload, organize the student’s room, and buy anything they may have overlooked before arriving on campus.





A Two-Day Mercer County Itinerary

The online guide includes a suggested two-day itinerary that begins with shopping at Grove City Premium Outlets, followed by lunch or dinner at a member restaurant and a visit to a locally owned store or specialty food destination.

Families can check into a nearby member hotel before completing campus move-in the following morning. After seeing the student’s room, they can use the second day to address forgotten items, enjoy a family meal or explore more of Mercer County.

“Mercer County gives families the flexibility to accomplish what they need to do while still enjoying their time together,” Aiello added. “Instead of treating back-to-school shopping as a list of errands, families can turn it into a day trip or weekend experience.”

Families can read the complete guide and begin planning their trip at:

https://www.visitmercercountypa.com/back-to-school-shopping-in-mercer-county-pa-stores-restaurants-and-hotels/

Visitors should verify current business hours, hotel availability, restaurant schedules, and college move-in instructions before traveling.

About VisitMercerCountyPA

Founded in 1963, VisitMercerCountyPA is the official tourist promotion agency for Mercer County, Pennsylvania. The organization promotes attractions, events, lodging, recreation, shopping, dining, and visitor experiences throughout the county while providing travel-planning resources for visitors from across the United States and Canada.

VisitMercerCountyPA supports regional tourism through destination marketing, visitor services, tourism partnerships, travel guides, and programs showcasing Mercer County’s communities and attractions.

For travel ideas, member businesses, accommodations, restaurants, and upcoming events, visit VisitMercerCountyPA.com .

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