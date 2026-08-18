Bullski Presale Passes 1.14 Billion Tokens Sold as Stage One Nears Completion on Ethereum

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bullski ($BULLSKI), a community meme coin issued as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, has recorded 1,149,689,977 tokens sold in the opening round of its 16-stage presale. Figures published on the official Bullski presale page show 42,593,046 tokens remaining in stage one, which is priced at $0.00001.





An allocation of 1,192,283,023 tokens sits behind stage one. On the figures reported as of August 13, 2026, approximately 96 percent of that allocation has been taken, leaving under four percent of the round available at the opening price.

Stage One Nears Completion

Every round in the sale was priced in advance when Bullski opened its presale on July 10, 2026. Stage one sits at $0.00001. Stage two is set at $0.000015 and stage three at $0.00002, with the sixteenth and final rung meeting a stated $0.0025 listing reference.

Stages advance on allocation rather than on a timer. A round closes when its token allocation is sold, at which point the next published price takes effect. No date has been announced for the close of stage one.

By the Numbers: 1,149,689,977 tokens sold. 42,593,046 remaining in stage one. A stage one allocation of 1,192,283,023. Sixteen priced rounds in total, running from $0.00001 to a $0.0025 listing reference, as reported on August 13, 2026.

Presale Detail Reported Figure Current round Stage one of sixteen Stage one price $0.00001 Stage two price $0.000015 Listing reference $0.0025 Tokens sold 1,149,689,977 Tokens remaining in stage one 42,593,046 Total supply 120 billion, fixed Token standard ERC-20 on Ethereum



How the Sixteen-Stage Structure Works

Each round in the Bullski presale has a single published price that does not change while the round is open. All sixteen prices were set before the sale began, and the published stage schedule lists each step.

That structure is intended to give participants a stated cost basis rather than a market-determined one. Because no exchange lists the token during the presale, the round price is the only price at which tokens change hands. Trading begins after the presale concludes, according to the project.





Token Design and Safeguards

A fixed supply of 120 billion tokens underpins the project, with 40 percent allocated to the presale. Liquidity, staking and rewards, burns, referrals, marketing and the team cover the remainder, according to the tokenomics published by Bullski.

Etherscan lists the smart contract as verified. An independent audit is in process, with findings due to be published on completion. Liquidity is scheduled to lock at launch, and the team allocation is subject to vesting.

Staking and a referral programme are active during the sale rather than after it, so tokens purchased in a round can earn rewards before the token lists. Participants fund purchases with ETH, BNB or USDT from an Ethereum wallet.

Market Context

Ethereum, the chain Bullski is issued on, traded at $1,879.87 for a market capitalisation of about $226.8 billion on August 12, 2026, according to CoinGecko .

Across the wider meme token category, total value stood at roughly $24.85 billion on the same date. No market capitalisation applies to Bullski while the presale runs, because the token has not yet traded on any venue.

About Bullski

Bullski ($BULLSKI) is a community meme coin built on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token, with a fixed supply of 120 billion.

Its presale runs across sixteen priced stages toward a $0.0025 listing reference. Supply allocation, stage schedule and contract details are published publicly, and staking and referral programmes operate for presale participants.

Further information is available at the official Bullski website .

For More Information

Website: Visit the official Bullski website at bullski.io

Telegram: Join the Bullski Telegram channel at t.me/BullskiCoinOfficial

X (Twitter): Follow Bullski on X at x.com/bullskicoin

Media Contact:

Company Name: Bullski

Contact Person: JAMES MCDONALD

Email: marketing@bullski.io

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