Tive’s Ashley Kinney Named a "Top Woman in Supply Chain" by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive, the global leader in real-time shipment visibility technology, today announced that Ashley Kinney, Food & Retail Programs Manager, has been named a winner of the “Top Women in Supply Chain” award by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. Kinney was honored in the Rising Stars category, which recognizes emerging leaders who are making a distinct impact on the global supply network.

The Women in Supply Chain award honors female leaders whose accomplishments and guidance set a strong foundation for women across all levels of the industry. The Rising Stars category specifically highlights young professionals who demonstrate an exceptional ability to improve operations and drive clear results in how goods are transported.

Kinney brings deep, hands-on experience in temperature monitoring and food logistics to her role at Tive. She actively helps retailers, suppliers, distributors, foodservice organizations, and quick service restaurants (QSRs) build and grow real-time cold chain visibility programs. Her daily work focuses on managing strategic customer relationships, supporting new cold chain partner program rollouts, and closely collaborating with cross-functional teams to analyze shipment data to provide customers with meaningful impact. By identifying operational risks early, Kinney helps her customers transition from merely reacting to delayed or spoiled shipments to making informed, proactive decisions that protect their inventory.

“I am incredibly honored and grateful to receive this recognition in the Rising Stars category from Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive,” said Kinney. “Working in food logistics is a constant reminder of how vital a reliable cold chain is to our communities. I am thankful for the amazing team at Tive and our retail, food service, and food distributor partners, and I look forward to continuing our work to protect product quality, reduce food waste, and ensure safe, fresh food successfully reaches end-consumers, restaurants, and grocery stores.”

In her role as Food & Retail Programs Manager, Kinney does more than manage her own accounts; she also leads and coaches a dedicated team of Account Managers. Her leadership focuses on providing excellent support, strengthening customer relationships, and creating efficient processes to manage a growing portfolio of food and beverage clients.

Known for her customer-first approach, Kinney works with Tive’s Product and Data Science teams to take complex customer shipment data and translate it into useful, everyday information. By developing program reporting, customer playbooks, and internal practices, she empowers her team and helps Tive continue to deliver a consistent, high-quality experience for the food supply sector.

For more information about Tive, please visit Tive.com .

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology. More than 1,200 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive’s cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full… because every shipment matters. For more information, visit www.tive.com.