Borderless.xyz Deepens Africa Coverage as CrissCross Goes Live on Its Network

This integration brings local collections, payouts, FX, and corporate treasury across African markets, with direct reach into local banks and more than 15 mobile money operators, to the Borderless.xyz payments network.

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borderless.xyz, the global stablecoin orchestration and liquidity network, today announced that CrissCross is live on its network as a Partner Financial Institution (PFI), expanding stablecoin on/offramp coverage across Africa. African corridors are among the network's most active, with South Africa, Nigeria, and Ghana already ranking among its top routes, and demand keeps growing. CrissCross adds local depth across the continent, available immediately to Borderless.xyz customers through their existing API integration.

CrissCross builds cross-border payment infrastructure for businesses trading in Africa: local collections, payouts, FX, and treasury management across the continent. CrissCross runs direct integrations into local bank networks and more than 15 mobile money operators, a distinction that matters because in many African markets mobile money functions as the primary banking system. CrissCross's reach into Francophone West and Central Africa covers eleven countries running on operators in markets where most provider coverage stops at the border. Its merchant-of-record model lets businesses operate across the region, and into Egypt and the UAE, without carrying local entity and licensing requirements themselves.

"Emerging markets are where stablecoin payments earn their keep, and Africa is the clearest case. The rails, the currencies, and the banking realities are different in every market, and CrissCross knows them from the ground. That's the kind of depth we're looking to provide our clients." -- Kevin Lehtiniitty, CEO, Borderless.xyz "Africa's payments landscape requires deep local expertise, genuine in-market infrastructure and deep liquidity. Traditional methods for moving money across the continent are slow and expensive. Our partnership with Borderless brings direct local access and faster, cheaper money movement to a global client base that has historically struggled to reach African markets efficiently." – James Cope, GM, CrissCross

CrissCross's corridors are available to all existing Borderless.xyz customers immediately, with no additional onboarding, contract negotiation, or API integration required. The value runs both ways: joining the network routes demand from Borderless.xyz customers around the world to CrissCross's corridors through a single integration. Borderless.xyz's network currently connects wallet infrastructure to 15+ locally-licensed stablecoin providers across 100+ countries and 75+ fiat currencies.

About CrissCross

CrissCross provides cross-border payments infrastructure and corporate treasury management for enterprise businesses operating across 30+ African markets. The company's platform supports local collections, payouts and FX conversion through a single API, backed by direct in-market banking relationships, deep in-country liquidity and regulatory compliance across every market it serves. CrissCross is licensed with FINTRAC as a Money Services Business in Canada and holds FSP, CASP and TOC licences in South Africa, along with additional regulatory designations across its operating markets.

For more information, visit crisscross.money or contact sales@crisscross.money.

About Borderless

Borderless is the platform to scale payouts and collections across 115 countries on local rails, using stablecoins. One API connects businesses to the licensed local experts in every region, with the operations tooling to add providers without adding work and insights from the network's cumulative volume to improve every payment. Every relationship stays yours: your contract, your pricing, no middleman. Borderless is SOC 2 Type II certified and headquartered in New York. Learn more at borderless.xyz.

Contact

Sarah Cohen

SJC PR

sarah@sjc-pr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7771c14-ca50-487b-b088-dbe14af8ac40