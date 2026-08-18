DP World Strengthens Ecuador's Trade Connectivity with New Direct Asia Shipping Service

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World launched the AX4 shipping service (also known as NW4), operated jointly by Ocean Network Express and Hyundai Merchant Marine, providing Ecuadorian exporters an additional direct connection to Asia.

The new weekly service reduces reliance on transshipment hubs and offers transit times of approximately 21 days, supporting key import and export sectors including shrimp, bananas, broccoli and other temperature-sensitive products that depend on reliable transportation to Asian markets.

The launch marks the third direct Asia service operating through DP World's Port of Posorja. Operated by vessels with capacities exceeding 8,000 TEUs, the service expands shipping options for exporters while strengthening Ecuador’s connectivity to one of its fastest growing customer markets.

Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World in Ecuador, Peru and Colombia, said: "The addition of this new direct service strengthens Ecuador's connectivity with Asia while giving exporters faster and more reliable access to one of the world's most dynamic markets. Combined with our continued investment in infrastructure and operational excellence, it reinforces Posorja's position as a strategic gateway for Ecuadorian trade."

Since 2023, the Port of Posorja has doubled the number of shipping services calling at the terminal, increasing from four to eight weekly services and connecting Ecuador with more than 40 ports across Asia, Europe, the Mediterranean and the Americas.

DP World has invested approximately US$700 million in its deep-water port terminal in Posorja since operations began in 2019. In April 2026, the company inaugurated the port's new 700-meter berth, enabling the simultaneous handling of two large container vessels. By the end of 2026, the berth will reach 800 meters, increasing annual capacity to 1.4 million TEUs.

The port was also recently ranked first in Latin America and 20th globally in the 2025 Container Port Performance Index (CPPI), reinforcing its position among the world's most efficient container ports.

The Port of Posorja plays a key role to Ecuador's export economy, particularly for the agricultural and seafood sectors, where it has become the country's leading gateway for refrigerated cargo. According to the Ecuadorian Banana Marketing and Export Association (ACORBANEC), the terminal handled more than 100 million boxes of bananas in 2025, representing 28.16% of the country’s total banana export volume. Its share of the country's containerized banana exports was even higher, at approximately 35%.

The association's latest monthly report shows that between January and May 2026, banana volumes through Posorja exceeded 50 million boxes, an increase of nearly 10% compared with the same period last year.

The new service further strengthens DP World's role in connecting Ecuadorian producers to global markets through integrated port infrastructure and reliable maritime connectivity, supporting the country's long-term trade growth.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW

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