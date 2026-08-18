Fisher Space Pen Reimagines its Original Astronaut Space Pen with the AG7 Raw Brass

Boulder City, Nevada , Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fisher Space Pen Co., a legacy American manufacturer championing the enduring value of analog writing in a digital age, is introducing a reimagined version of its flagship Original Astronaut Space Pen: the AG7 Raw Brass; a tool designed to age with use and built to last a lifetime.

Dating back to the Apollo 7 mission, the iconic AG7 has been carried on every crewed NASA mission since, and now, this living piece of American engineering is getting a new raw brass finish. Stripped back to its essential metal and built to evolve with time, the AG7 Raw Brass is crafted from unfinished brass that naturally patinas with use, creating a one-of-a-kind surface that reflects the life, work, and environment of its owner. This is not a trend finish. It is a living material story rooted in craftsmanship, utility, and the same American ingenuity that brought the AG7 to the moon.

“The AG7 Raw Brass is a celebration of American engineering at its most honest. No coatings, no shortcuts, just raw brass that changes with time and tells the story of the person

who carries it. It’s a finish our fans have embraced, and now it elevates our flagship pen," said Matt Fisher, Vice President of Fisher Space Pen Co. "We kept the same reliable American engineering inside that went to the moon but stripped back the finish to show some hard-earned character.”

The pen’s core utility is enhanced by its updated finish and tactical features:

Unfinished raw brass that naturally wears over time

Every pen ages uniquely based on use and environment

Featuring Fisher’s patented pressurized ink cartridge

Writes upside down, underwater, in extreme temperatures, and zero gravity

Made in America

Durable, refillable, and built for lifetime use

Same iconic AG7 silhouette carried on space missions since Apollo 7

Fisher Space Pen has featured Raw Brass in its lineup for years, most notably in the Raw Brass Bullet Space Pen and the M4 Cap-O-Matic. Both models have become enduring favorites among everyday carry enthusiasts, craftsmen, and collectors while consistently ranking among Fisher’s top sellers year after year. The AG7 Raw Brass builds on that legacy with a flagship, heritage-forward expression of the finish Fisher fans already love.

The AG7 Raw Brass is a collectible evolution of the bestselling Original Astronaut Space Pen and carries on its legacy and roots in American craftsmanship. It’s built to last and ready to evolve with you for years to come.

Retailing at $84, the AG7 Raw Brass is available at SpacePen.com.

About Fisher Space Pen

Fisher Space Pen is an American-made icon, trusted by astronauts, adventurers, and everyday writers since 1948. Founded by Paul C. Fisher, the company invented the first pressurized pen that could write in zero gravity, underwater, upside down, and in extreme temperatures. Since Apollo 7, every crewed NASA and commercial space mission has carried a Fisher Space Pen aboard. Today, the company remains family-owned and proudly manufactures and assembles its pens in Boulder City, Nevada. From the moon to your pocket, Fisher stands for innovation, craftsmanship, and the spirit of exploration. Because even in a highly automated world, writing the next chapter of history requires an analog tool built to endure it. Learn more about Fisher Space Pen.

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