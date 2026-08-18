Ultimate Medical Academy Faculty Member Shanequa Banks Named FAPSC Educator of the Year

TAMPA, FL, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA), a nonprofit healthcare education institution committed to equipping and empowering learners for allied health careers, is proud to announce that Shanequa Banks, Lead Instructor in UMA’s Pharmacy Technician (PHT) program, has been recognized by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges (FAPSC) as Educator of the Year.

This recognition underscores the role UMA’s faculty members play in helping adult learners build the knowledge, confidence and career-ready skills needed to enter allied healthcare roles.

“Shanequa’s recognition reflects the kind of faculty leadership and engagement that is core to UMA’s mission and impact,” said Alexandra Schaffrath, President and CEO of Vocate Education Solutions, which includes Ultimate Medical Academy as one of its institutions. “Faculty members like Shanequa help prepare our learners for meaningful careers in healthcare through academic excellence, mentorship and a relentless focus on student success. Her work is a powerful example of how UMA prepares learners to fill critical allied health roles that employers and communities depend on.”

Banks was nominated for this award by her colleagues for her exceptional commitment to faculty development, student support and community engagement.

Within UMA’s PHT program, Banks is known for leading innovative faculty initiatives such as “Reflect, Plan, Act” and “Leveling Up by Spring Cleaning,” which encourage instructors to elevate learner support tools, feedback quality and communication strategies. Banks has also played a pivotal role in UMA’s pilot initiative to increase the number of students who sit for the Pharmacy Technician Certification Exam earlier in their professional journey.

“Every year, FAPSC recognizes individuals, as well as schools, that have excelled in the education field. Miss Banks was nominated for the ‘FAPSC Educator of the Year Award’ and voted on by her peers as the most deserving for 2026. We are thrilled that Miss Banks and UMA continue to lead by example in Florida and beyond,” said Allen Mortham Jr., Executive Director of FAPSC.

Banks’ dedication extends beyond the classroom. She has volunteered with Meals on Wheels in Hillsborough County for about four years and serves as a mentor with Better Together.

As UMA continues to evolve its healthcare education programs and learner support model, faculty leaders like Banks play a vital role in advancing the institution’s mission. Her work reinforces UMA’s commitment to high-quality instruction, student-centered learning and career focused outcomes across all its programs.

About Ultimate Medical Academy:

The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare employers to connect learners directly to job opportunities.

Based in Tampa, Florida and operating for over 30 years, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

UMA has 100,000+ alumni and 20,000+ students nationwide and is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES, www.abhes.org). Learn more by visiting www.ultimatemedical.edu.

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