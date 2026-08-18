Denny's Expands Into Catering with New National Platform

New growth platform brings Denny’s breakfast favorites and American comfort food to workplaces, meetings, celebrations and group occasions nationwide

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SPARTANBURG, S.C., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s is taking America’s Diner beyond the diner with today's launch of a new national catering program. Powered by ezCater, the leading food tech platform for workplaces in the US, Denny’s Catering gives participating restaurants access to workplace demand while creating a new sales channel for franchisees.

More than 400 Denny’s locations nationwide are now available for corporate catering on ezCater, with hundreds more slated to join as the rollout expands in the coming weeks. Guests will also be able to place catering orders directly through Dennys.com, giving franchisees another avenue to reach customers and grow repeat business.

"This is more than a new way to order Denny's; we're opening a meaningful new growth channel for the Brand and our franchisees," said Chris Bode, president and chief executive officer of Denny’s. "With participating restaurants coming online nationwide, we have an opportunity to bring Denny's breakfast leadership and comfort food to more customers, more occasions and more communities. Our focus now is on disciplined execution and building catering into a lasting part of our restaurant growth strategy."

Breakfast remains one of the strongest categories in workplace dining, giving Denny’s a natural position from which to compete.

"Breakfast is the most used search filter on ezCater, making Denny’s a sure favorite for workplace orderers nationwide," said Cindy Klein Roche, chief growth officer at ezCater. "Tapping into corporate catering unlocks a high-value channel for Denny’s franchisees, while giving our workplace customers a delicious way to boost morale and start the workday connected."

For more than 70 years, Guests have gathered around Denny’s tables for breakfast favorites and American comfort food. Denny’s Catering brings that same familiarity, value and broad appeal directly to offices, boardrooms, schools, healthcare organizations, community gatherings, celebrations and other places where people come together.

Drawing on ezCater's expertise and insights into workplace catering, Denny’s developed a dedicated catering menu tailored for any group occasion and daypart.

The new offerings range from crowd-pleasing breakfast options such as the Grand Slam Buffet Bundle and Grand Slamwiches to lunch and dinner favorites like Build-Your-Own Burger Bars and Chicken Wings. Denny’s also offers individually packaged meals, including the Grand Slam Breakfast Box and Chicken Bacon Sandwich Box—all delivered in specialized packaging designed to lock in heat, quality, and presentation from kitchen to breakroom.

For participating restaurants, the platform creates a way to serve new occasions across multiple dayparts while using the teams, kitchens and operating routines already in place. Because much of the demand for catering happens during weekday daytime hours, participating restaurants can pursue incremental sales during periods when they are optimally staffed.

"Catering has the potential to become a meaningful growth business for Denny’s and its franchisees," said Garren Grieve, chief executive officer of Seaside Dining Group, a multi-unit Denny's franchisee. "It gives our restaurants access to new customers, valuable weekday occasions and recurring business beyond our dining rooms. We have experienced firsthand the strength of what Denny’s has built, and the early response exceeded our expectations. The opportunity is real."

Catering is the first major initiative to advance from strategy into national implementation under Project Grand Slam, Denny’s enterprise growth roadmap focused on strengthening restaurant performance, enhancing the Guest experience and creating sustainable long-term growth across the system.

America’s Diner has always been a place where people come together. Now, Denny’s is bringing the table to them.

For more information or to place an order, visit dennys.com or ezcater.com.

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C.-based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years.

Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny’s provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny’s is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order.

Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for Education™ scholarship program, our annual fundraiser with long-time-partner No Kid Hungry, and our new partnership supporting Cookies for Kids’ Cancer in their mission to fund research for new, improved and less toxic treatments for kids facing cancer.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

Media Contact

Colton Grace

864-492-6719

Cgrace@dennys.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2f827a1-2f56-47c4-8ec3-e285d9690120