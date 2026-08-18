Applied Launches New Agentic Email-To-Quote Submission Channel

Chicago, IL, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced a major release of its new agentic email-to-quote solution as part of its mission to connect the digital round trip of insurance to help carriers automatically quote on email submissions from its distribution network, accelerating the quoting process and improving carrier win rate on email-submitted business.

Powered by Cytora, Applied's agentic AI platform for carriers, unstructured broker email submissions are converted into carrier-ready quotes and returned back to the broker without requiring manual intake. Broker's email submissions are ingested, the risk data is extracted, structured, classified, priced, while applying the carrier's underwriting requirements and unique view of risk. A quote, decline, or referral is then returned to the broker by email, threaded against the original message, turning the carrier's inbox into an active straight-through-processing channel.

What this means for carriers:

Accelerate quoting and response time to brokers from days to minutes, regardless of their agency management system

Improve win rate on email-submitted business, outside a portal or API connection.

Uplift underwriting quality and response time, and ability to win business submitted

What this means for brokers:

Simplify the email submission process in existing workflows, one of the most common submission channels

Eliminate significant time spent navigating multiple carrier portals and commercial raters

Quickly access additional markets and get submissions in front of carriers with less friction

Email-to-quote currently supports admitted small commercial lines wherever carrier straight-through-processing APIs are available, including Business Owners Policy (BOP), General Liability, Workers' Compensation, Commercial Auto, Cyber, Professional Liability, Inland Marine, and Umbrella. More will be soon to follow.

"Applied connects the insurance lifecycle, and leveraging Cytora's agentic AI, we are now able to help carriers reach commercial submissions wherever they enter it, including the broker email traffic that has never had a path to automation," said Katarina Pregelj, general manager, Applied Carrier. "Email-to-quote lets carriers open a new distribution channel without adding intake headcount or BPO spend, so they can win business while the deal is still live."

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About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the current that connects the insurance value chain. As the world's largest provider of insurance software, Applied connects agencies, brokers, and carriers across the global flow of risk, orchestrating data, intelligence, and action at every connection. As those connections multiply, value compounds – powering a smarter, faster, and more connected insurance industry that serves as a foundation for vibrant economies where more businesses, communities and dreams can move forward.