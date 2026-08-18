Only 27% of Consumers Say Brands Actually Understand Their Interests, New Site Impact Report Finds

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brands have more customer data than ever, but consumers say that does not always lead to better marketing. Site Impact , a leading MarTech company redefining how brands connect with consumers through advanced data, identity resolution and multi-channel digital marketing, released new research showing that most consumers notice personalized marketing often, but far fewer feel brands understand what they actually want.

The Site Impact 2026 Personalization Reality Check Report, conducted via the third-party platform Pollfish, surveyed 800 U.S. adults who regularly notice personalized marketing. The report explores where consumers draw the line between personalization that feels useful and personalization that feels invasive, examining how people respond to retargeting, AI-powered recommendations, and cross-channel marketing.

Key findings include:

77% of consumers notice personalized marketing constantly or often, but only 27% say brands understand their interests "very well."

45% describe personalized marketing as "repetitive," making it the most common word consumers use ahead of "relevant" (40%) and "helpful" (39%).

57% regularly see marketing for products they looked at once but never seriously considered buying.

55% feel uncomfortable when marketing references something specific about them, such as a recent search or place they visited.

61% react negatively when the same brand's marketing follows them across social media, websites and email.

43% have stopped buying from a brand because its personalized marketing felt repetitive, too personal or off-base.

When personalized marketing feels genuinely useful, 46% visit the brand's website and 42% consider making a purchase.



"Consumers don't mind personalization. They mind bad personalization,” said Jennifer Gressman, CEO of Site Impact. “One search or one click doesn't define intent. The brands that stand out use current, permission-based data to deliver relevance instead of repetition. Consumers don't reward brands for knowing everything. They reward brands for getting the moment right.”

The findings suggest consumers are not rejecting personalized marketing itself. Instead, they expect brands to recognize when their interests have changed, respect their privacy and deliver marketing that feels timely rather than repetitive. Brands that prioritize data quality, current audience signals and thoughtful targeting will be better positioned to earn consumer trust.

Visit the 2026 Personalization Reality Check Report on Site Impact's website for the complete survey results and additional insights.

About Site Impact

Site Impact is a leading MarTech company helping brands reach the right consumers through advanced data, identity resolution and multi-channel digital marketing. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida, Site Impact combines a proprietary identity graph and real-time analytics to help marketers target with precision, optimize faster and scale campaigns with transparency.

Site Impact supports clients of all sizes, from Fortune 500 enterprises to fast-growing local businesses, as well as agencies that rely on its private label solutions. The company is recognized as one of Florida Trend’s Best Companies to Work For and a seven-time Sun Sentinel Top Workplace.

To learn more about Site Impact, visit the company's website and follow them on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , and YouTube .