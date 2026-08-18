Society for Science selects 100 educators for the 2026–2027 Advocate Program, investing $326,000 to expand student access to scientific research and science competitions

Key takeaways:

Society for Science selected 100 educators for the 2026–2027 Advocate Program.

In total, the Advocates will receive $326,000 to support expanding student access to pursing science research and participating in science competitions.

The 2026-27 cohort includes 13 Lead Advocates who will mentor 87 Advocates, creating a nationwide network of educator leaders.

Participants receive year-round professional development, mentorship and leadership training.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Society for Science (the Society), a nationally recognized leader in STEM education, today announced the selection of 100 outstanding educators for its 2026–2027 Advocate Program. Through professional development, stipends and year-round support, the program empowers educators to help students pursue original research opportunities and participate in science competitions, helping them build confidence, strengthen critical thinking skills and discover new pathways into science and engineering.

This year, the Society is awarding a total of $326,000, with 13 Lead Advocates receiving $5,000 each and 87 Advocates receiving $3,000 each. Throughout the year, the Lead Advocates will mentor fellow educators in region-specific, peer-led cohorts, supporting the 66 new Advocates and 21 returning Advocates. Together, they form a nationwide network of teacher leaders committed to expanding STEM opportunities for students.

“The most powerful way to expand opportunity for young people is to invest in the educators who recognize their potential and help turn their curiosity into discovery,” said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO of Society for Science and Executive Publisher of Science News. “Congratulations to our 2026–2027 Advocates. Together, they will strengthen STEM education, share innovative approaches and open doors for more students to see themselves—and thrive—as the scientists, engineers and innovators of tomorrow.”

The Advocate Program recognizes the essential role educators play in helping students move from pursuing independent research to sharing their work in competitions, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair and the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge. Advocates guide students through the process, helping them identify appropriate competitions, navigate application requirements, meet important deadlines and communicate their research effectively. Along the way, students strengthen their scientific reasoning, communication and problem-solving skills while gaining valuable experience that can open doors to future educational and career opportunities inside and outside the STEM pipeline.

Since its launch, the Advocate Program has supported 439 educators. Together, these educators have supported more than 9,100 students, including more than 6,700 who have submitted over 12,000 entries to STEM competitions. Many students participate in multiple competitions, reflecting the sustained engagement and growing impact of the Advocate Program.

This year's cohort brings together educators from public, charter and private schools, and one university. They bring diverse perspectives and expertise from classrooms, museums, after-school programs and community organizations, enriching the Advocate Program cohort with a wide range of experiences and approaches. Over the coming year, they will build lasting professional relationships, exchange innovative ideas and integrate new strategies to inspire and support the students they serve.

Earlier this summer, the new cohort gathered in Washington, D.C., for the Society's annual Advocate Training Institute, an immersive professional development experience designed to prepare educators for the year ahead. Through hands-on workshops and interactive sessions, participants explored topics ranging from accessible astronomy research using NASA archival data to building community partnerships that expand research opportunities for students exploring ways to connect students with competitions such as the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge. The institute also gave educators practical strategies, resources and inspiration they can bring back to their schools and communities throughout the year.

The 2026–2027 Advocate Program is made possible through the generous support of the Arconic Foundation, DoW STEM through the Defense STEM Education Consortium (DSEC), and Regeneron.

2026–2027 Lead Advocates

Ronald Brillantes, Porcupine School (Porcupine, South Dakota) Shaneka Bullins, Palmdale High School (Palmdale, California) Brittany Devlin, Southeast High School (Bradenton, Florida) Emily Dawson, Mark Bills Middle School (Peoria, Illinois) Harry Dittrich, Pathway School of Discovery (Dayton, Ohio) Chance Duncan, Missouri Connections Academy (Columbia, Missouri) Steven Gaskill, Knudson Academy of the Arts (Las Vegas, Nevada) Lori Grabarkewitz, Robert J. Elkington Middle School (Grand Rapids, Minnesota) Oktay Ince, Horizon Science Academy Columbus High School (Columbus, Ohio) Olivia Kuper, North Greene High School (Greeneville, Tennessee) Sam Northey, Saint Paul Online High School (St. Paul, Minnesota) Stephen Nye, Julia Landon College Preparatory and Leadership Development Academy (Jacksonville, Florida) Nate Raynor, Mescalero Apache School (Mescalero, New Mexico)



2026–2027 Advocates

Romel Agno, Tombstone High School (Tombstone, Arizona) Bessie Alexander, R.K. Smith Middle School (Luling, Louisiana) Christy Arrowood, Burke County Public Schools (Morganton, North Carolina) Mehmet Ates, Lotus School for Excellence (Aurora, Colorado) Amy Ay, Syracuse Academy of Science Charter School (Syracuse, New York) has Michaella Banate, Desert Wind Middle School (Maricopa, Arizona) Marlenne Barajas, Pacific High School (San Bernardino, California) Priscilla Barton, Emerald High School (Dublin, California) Caitlin Bonham, Mosaic School of Fine Arts (Chicago, Illinois) Alicia Castro, Harmony School of Innovation–Waco (Beverly Hills, Texas) Mabrooka Chaudhry, Atholton High School (Columbia, Maryland) Jalavender Clowney, Saluda Trail STEAM Middle School (Rock Hill, South Carolina) Kathleen Cluchey, Young Women's Leadership Academy (Fort Worth, Texas) Chenein Compton, Oxford High School (Oxford, Alabama) Chuhyon Corwin, High School for Health Professions & Human Services (New York, New York) Jocelyn Coughlin, Worcester Technical High School (Worcester, Massachusetts) Keishla Crespo, Colegio Puertorriqueño de Niñas (Guaynabo, Puerto Rico) Jennievive De La Cruz, Vista Grande High School (Casa Grande, Arizona) Andrew DeCoteau, Rock Creek Grant School (Bullhead, South Dakota) Sandra Di Liegghio, LaBelle Middle School (LaBelle, Florida) Susan Dodge, McCaskey High School (Lancaster, Pennsylvania) Kurt Dragomanovich, John F. Kennedy Middle School (Fresno, California) Avian English, Mackenzie Elementary-Middle School (Detroit, Michigan) Tracy Espinosa, Santiago High School (Corona, California) Meaghan Ferris, Meadow Park Middle School (Beaverton, Oregon) Kimberly Fleming, White Plains High School (White Plains, New York) Davine Floy, University High School (Newark, New Jersey) Jesus Garza, Jose Borrego Middle School (Monte Alto, Texas) Kelley Gaske, King George High School (King George, Virginia) Lamberto Geolin Jr., Ramah Middle/High School (Ramah, New Mexico) Sarmistha Ghosh, Hawthorne Academy of Health Sciences (Charlotte, North Carolina) Enis Gokgoz, Gateway Science Academy Middle School (St. Louis, Missouri) Manal Hajoul, Covenant School – Central (Detroit, Michigan) JennaMarie Harris, Mountain Green Middle School (Morgan, Utah) Kristi Hibbert, Big Piney Middle School (Big Piney, Wyoming) Rania Ibrahim, Dana Middle School (Arcadia, California) Elizabeth Jones, Lake Norman Charter Middle (Huntersville, North Carolina) Essie Jones, Alexandria City High School (Alexandria, Virginia) Shaundrie Jones, John L. LeFlore High School (Mobile, Alabama) Malaika Jordan, Midtown High School (Atlanta, Georgia) Abraham Kamara, Tulsa Public Schools (Tulsa, Oklahoma) Mirasol Laberinto, Grants High School (Grants, New Mexico) Kris Larsh, McLish Middle School (Stonewall, Oklahoma) Kevin Lavigne, Hanover High School (Hanover, New Hampshire) Karla Lomax, DeKalb Alternative School/Program (Stone Mountain, Georgia) Justice Mason, Little Rock Southwest High (Little Rock, Arkansas) Meredith Marlier, Shawnee Mission West High School (Overland Park, Kansas) Stephanie McGrew, A.T. Still University of Health Sciences (Kirksville, Missouri) Isabel Mendiola, Milwaukee Academy of Science ( Milwaukee, Wisconsin) Jessica Mendoza, William G. Jehue Middle School (Rialto, California) Christian Mercado, Baldwin School of Puerto Rico (Guaynabo, Puerto Rico) Josephine Mesina, International High School at Largo (Upper Marlboro, Maryland) Lillian Meyers, Hamilton Middle School (Denver, Colorado) Brandy Mickelson, Wind River Middle School (Pavillion, Wyoming) Bridget Eloe Ngalame Etone, Northwestern High School (Hyattsville, Maryland) Charles Muchiri Njoki, Summit Heights Junior High School (Commerce City, Colorado) Brandi Norman, Huntley Project Schools (Huntley, Montana) Desiree Nwadinobi, Cypress Park High School (Cypress, Texas) Kristin O'Connor Barkus, Lawrence West Middle School and Free State High School (Lawrence, Kansas) Wayne Oelfke, Ft. White High School (Fort White, Florida) Luigi Papasidero, Huntington High School (Huntington, New York) Mildred Pates, Eleanor Roosevelt High School (Greenbelt, Maryland) Deepa Pendalwar, Duluth Middle School (Duluth, Georgia) Tyrikia Porter, Magnolia Middle School (Meridian, Mississippi) Andrea Prewitt, Global Impact Academy STEM Magnet High School (Fairburn, Georgia) Liliana Ramos, Ronald Reagan/Doral SHS (Doral, Florida) Eric Robinson, Herbert Hoover High School (Glendale, California) Delois Scott, Cross Creek High School (Augusta, Georgia) Carol Stefany Rodriguez Jimenez, Discovery Polytech Early College High School (Springfield, Massachusetts) Jonathan Sailer, Schroeder Middle School (Grand Forks, North Dakota) Eman Sarhan, Amundsen High School (Chicago, Illinois) Alyson Saunders, Dexter Regional High School (Dexter, Maine) Adrienne Shilling, Idaho Virtual Academy (Meridian, Idaho) Jennifer Stover, Lufkin High School STEM Academy (Lufkin, Texas) Nellie Sapioamoa Sonny Stowers, Manulele Tausala Elementary School (Pago Pago, American Samoa) Shonda Sylvester, DeKalb Alternative School (Stone Mountain, Georgia) Claire Diane Tabanas-Morales, Desert Sunrise High School (Maricopa, Arizona) Karen Tucker, Millville Public Charter School (Millville, New Jersey) Omar Varela, William D. Slider Middle School (El Paso, Texas) Michael Vinluan, Chinook High School (Chinook, Montana) Tara Walker, Chamberlain Middle School (Washington, District of Columbia) Mariah Warren, Academy for Science and Foreign Languages Middle School (Huntsville, Alabama) Marla Watts, Lake Forest Charter School (New Orleans, Louisiana) David White, Kingsview Middle School (Germantown, Maryland) Lindsey Wilson, Bennington Public Schools (Bennington, Nebraska) James Winkler, Clare High School (Clare, Michigan) Corinne Zimmerman, Homewood-Flossmoor High School (Flossmoor, Illinois)



Learn more about the Advocates here.

Media Contact:

Aparna K. Paul (she/her)

Director of Communications

Society for Science

apaul@societyforscience.org

781-375-8353

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