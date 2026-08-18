Tennessee Performing Arts Center Partners with True Tickets to Give Patrons More Flexibility and Strengthen Audience Connections

Nashville, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) has partnered with True Tickets to enhance its digital ticketing experience and give patrons more flexibility when plans change, while helping TPAC strengthen direct relationships with the people attending their performances.

A central component of the partnership is PatronSafe™ Ticket Resale, True Tickets’ authorized resale solution. The service allows eligible TPAC ticket holders to securely resell tickets they can no longer use within rules established by TPAC, creating a convenient, safer alternative to unregulated third-party marketplaces.

For patrons, that means greater flexibility when plans change. For TPAC, it means maintaining visibility into how the tickets move while preserving a direct connection with the person ultimately attending the performance.

“TPAC is constantly evaluating how we can make the ticketing experience easier and more responsive to the needs of our patrons,” said Kimberly Darlington, Senior VP of Ticketing & Guest Services of Tennessee Performing Arts Center. “PatronSafe Ticket Resale gives our audiences a trusted and convenient option to resell their ticket when they are unable to attend, while helping us remain connected to the person who ultimately uses the ticket. That combination of patron flexibility and organizational visibility was an important part of our decision.”

True Tickets will integrate seamlessly with TPAC's existing mobile application and ticketing operations, allowing patrons to securely access, share, and resell tickets through the digital experience they already know. Delivered through TPAC's branded digital ticket wallet, the service provides a simple, convenient way for patrons to manage their tickets from their mobile device.

The partnership will also help TPAC better understand the full community engaging with its performances by connecting ticket activity back to the organization's CRM. As tickets are shared or resold, TPAC will have new opportunities to build direct relationships with more of the people attending its performances while giving the organization greater visibility into the audiences it serves.

“TPAC understands that patrons need the flexibility to share or resell a ticket when their plans change, but that convenience should not come at the expense of TPAC’s relationship with its audience,” said Matt Zarracina, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of True Tickets. “This partnership gives TPAC both a better patron experience and a direct connection to the person ultimately walking through the door.”

As TPAC looks toward its future East Bank campus, the partnership provides a scalable digital ticketing foundation designed to support the organization's continued growth and evolving patron expectations.



About Tennessee Performing Arts Center



Since 1980, the nonprofit Tennessee Performing Arts Center has welcomed more than 14 million audience members and served more than 2 million children and adults with performances at TPAC, teacher resources, professional development opportunities, classroom residencies, and enrichment programs. Each year, TPAC serves several hundred thousand audience members with the HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC series, presented in partnership with Nissan; a variety of special engagements; and the productions of three resident artistic companies – Nashville Ballet, Nashville Opera, and Nashville Repertory Theatre. TPAC champions excellence in the performing arts and arts education, fosters support for our resident companies and community partners, and serves as an inclusive place for all to enjoy meaningful and relevant experiences that enrich lives and promote economic vitality. For more information, visit TPAC.org .



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