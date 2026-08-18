Aggreko Partners With Western Golf Association to Support Veterans and College Scholarships Third Year in a Row

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko , a global leader in engineered energy and temperature solutions, announced its third year partnering with the Western Golf Association (WGA) and Evans Scholars Foundation (ESF). As part of the partnership, the company is serving as the official power and cooling provider for the 2026 BMW Championship at Bellerive Country Club on Aug. 18–23.

This year’s partnership kicks off with the PGA TOUR event in St. Louis, Missouri, where Aggreko is participating as the Official Military Appreciation partner, offering complimentary ticket opportunities for U.S. military veterans and active service members. The energy solutions company will also provide reliable cooling and power for the duration of the championship event.

“It’s an honor to be returning to the BMW Championship in support of our country’s veterans, especially with this year being America’s 250th,” said Don Gray, Event Sales Leader for Aggreko North America. “Continuing this partnership with WGA and ESF has been a pleasure and a key part of our veteran and youth outreach efforts. We’re happy to be able to support these communities by ensuring their uninterrupted enjoyment with Aggreko’s energy and temperature solutions.”

“We’re pleased to partner with Aggreko, a company that shares our belief in the power of golf to inspire young people to pursue a college education,” said Vince Pellegrino, WGA Senior Vice President of Tournaments. “Since 1930, we’ve helped more than 13,000 youth caddies attend college, and Aggreko’s support will help us continue creating these life-changing opportunities for promising students across the country.”

Along with the WGA partnership, Aggreko is continuing its support of ESF with the Aggreko Energy Solutions Evans Scholarship, an award that provides a full tuition and housing college scholarship to a high-achieving youth caddie every four years. The first Aggreko Energy Solutions Evans Scholar is Sean Raadsen, a University of Illinois Chicago junior studying Aerospace Engineering and an accomplished caddie at the Crystal Lake Country Club in his hometown of Crystal Lake, Illinois.

As the power provider for the BMW Championship, Aggreko will install and operate air conditioners and generators along with battery and energy storage systems (BESS) to fulfill the tournament’s energy needs. The company has also provided power, heating and cooling services for previous PGA TOUR events, including THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson and the 2025 BMW Championship .

Aggreko’s involvement in the event continues the company’s efforts to support the veteran population. The company actively recruits from the military population, as their expertise makes veterans highly suited to become integral members of Aggreko’s workforce.

Members of the military can visit the championship’s website to secure their complimentary tickets to the event. To learn more about Aggreko’s programs supporting veterans and open positions at the company, visit https://www.aggreko.com/en-us/careers/jobs-for-veterans . For more information on the Evans Scholarship and how to apply, visit https://wgaesf.org/a-life-changing-opportunity .

About Aggreko

Aggreko is a global leader in engineered energy and temperature solutions. We design, deploy and optimise the flexible energy and temperature solutions that are essential to our customers’ operations.

We work across all major industries and bring deep sector expertise to shaping solutions around our customers’ needs. We use our experience of working in demanding environments and complex applications to engineer reliable, efficient and sustainable solutions that meet our customers’ needs, from critical emergencies to long-term energy security.

Founded in 1962, we created the category and continue to lead it. In a world of growing energy demand and an increasing focus on sustainability, we are setting the pace. We are investing in new markets, new applications and the sustainable equipment, fuels and services that power our customers and their energy transition, wherever they are on their journey.

Headquartered in the UK, we employ over 6,900 people worldwide and are active in over 70 countries. We are part of the Aggreko group, which includes specialists in every aspect of energy and temperature control.

For more information, please visit our website at www.aggreko.com

Media Contact

Justin Williams

Trevi Communications for Aggreko

justin@trevicomm.com

+1 (978) 539-7157‬‬

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b65069da-e1d4-4b98-824f-829b356e89ce