Defiance Launches AINF: An ETF Dedicated to AI Inference Chips

MIAMI, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs, a leader in thematic and income ETFs, today announced the launch of the Defiance Inference AI Chip ETF (Nasdaq: AINF) , an ETF dedicated to AI inference chips. AINF is designed to provide targeted exposure to the inference layer of the AI buildout: the companies designing, fabricating, and manufacturing the specialized chips that run artificial intelligence models after they are trained.

AI investing to date has centered on training, the massive compute buildout used to create AI models. Inference is what happens next. Every chatbot response, every AI agent task, and every output from a deployed model is an inference workload, and those workloads recur each time the model is used. As AI applications reach more users and more devices, Defiance believes computing demand is increasingly shifting toward chips engineered specifically to run models quickly and efficiently, from hyperscale data centers to edge devices.

"The first phase of the AI buildout was about training models. The next phase is about running them," said Sylvia Jablonski, Chief Investment Officer of Defiance ETFs. "Every time someone uses an AI application, that is an inference workload, and we believe those workloads will keep compounding as AI reaches more users, more businesses, and more devices. With AINF, we are bringing investors an ETF dedicated to AI inference chips: one ticker for the companies designing and building the processors optimized for that job, from data center accelerators to low-power chips at the edge."

AINF seeks to track the BITA AI Inference Chip Select Index (the "Index"), which aims to capture the performance of global publicly listed companies that are identified by the Index methodology as having significant involvement in the development of AI inference technologies. Index constituents are primarily engaged in the design, fabrication, or integrated manufacturing of specialized chips, including GPUs, ASICs, and neuromorphic processors, specifically optimized for the execution of AI models.

Investment Objective

The Defiance Inference AI Chip ETF (the "Fund") seeks to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the BITA AI Inference Chip Select Index (the "Index").

Inside the Index

The Index screens for companies with significant thematic exposure to six segments of the AI inference chip stack:

Inference GPUs. Highly parallelized processing units, originally built for graphics, that handle the massive simultaneous mathematical throughput required by neural networks.

Custom AI ASICs. Purpose-built silicon engineered from the ground up for maximum efficiency and performance on specific inference tasks.

FPGA-based AI accelerators. Integrated circuits configurable after manufacturing, allowing hardware-level acceleration of inference algorithms to be updated or re-programmed as AI models evolve.

AI-optimized CPUs. General-purpose processors with integrated AI acceleration capabilities, such as dedicated instructions, tensor-processing components, or neural processing engines.

Accelerator modules. Integrated hardware systems and plug-in boards that combine multiple AI chips, memory, and high-speed interconnects into a single unit for massive-scale inference in high-performance data centers.

Neuromorphic chips. Brain-inspired processors that use spiking neural networks to achieve ultra-low power consumption, making them well suited to edge-device inference.

To qualify, each constituent must derive at least 50% of its total revenue from, or demonstrate material involvement in, at least one of these segments, as measured by the proprietary revenue and materiality scoring system of index provider BITA GmbH. Constituents must also be listed on one of the exchanges specified in the Index methodology and meet minimum size and liquidity requirements: a market capitalization of at least $100 million, a free-float percentage of at least 10%, and a three-month average daily traded value of at least $1 million.

At each rebalance and reconstitution, constituents are weighted by free-float market capitalization, with no constituent exceeding 20% of total Index weight and the cumulative weight of all constituents weighted above 4.5% capped at 40% of the Index. Excess weight is redistributed proportionally among the uncapped constituents. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly, after the close of business on the third Friday of March, June, September, and December, with provisions to add IPOs and companies pivoting into the theme between rebalances. As of June 19, 2026, the Index had 26 constituents, 12 of which were listed on non-US exchanges, with significant exposure to companies domiciled in the United States and Taiwan. The Index was established in 2026 and is owned, calculated, administered, and disseminated by BITA GmbH, a Germany-based index provider.

Fund Details

Fund Name Defiance Inference AI Chip ETF Ticker AINF Exchange The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Gross Expense Ratio 0.65%

Index BITA AI Inference Chip Select Index Index Provider BITA GmbH Index Calculation Net Total Return (USD) Index Inception July 29, 2026 Investment Adviser Defiance ETFs, LLC Sub-Adviser Tidal Investments LLC Index Rebalance Quarterly Distributor Foreside Fund Services, LLC



About Defiance ETFs

Founded in 2018, Defiance is a leading ETF issuer specializing in thematic, income, and leveraged ETFs. Our first-mover leveraged single-stock ETFs allow investors to take amplified positions in high-growth companies, providing precise leverage exposure without the need to open a margin account.

Media Contact

Brenda Hentschel

Gregory Agency

bhentschel@gregoryagency.com

201.705.3758

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

Defiance ETFs, LLC is the Fund's investment adviser. Tidal Investments LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The Fund is a series of ETF Series Solutions and is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information, go to www.defianceetfs.com . Hard copies can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the Fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve its investment objective, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment. As with any investment, some or all of these risks may adversely affect the Fund's net asset value per share ("NAV"), trading price, yield, total return, and/or ability to meet its objectives.

AI Inference Technologies Industry Risk. The Fund invests significantly in companies engaged in the development, production, or utilization of AI inference technologies, including hardware (e.g., semiconductors, accelerators), software platforms, cloud infrastructure, and related services. These companies may be subject to rapid technological change, product obsolescence, evolving industry standards, and intense competition. The commercial adoption of AI inference technologies may not occur as expected, and regulatory, ethical, or societal concerns related to the deployment of AI may adversely impact demand or profitability.

Concentration Risk. The Fund's investments will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries to the same extent that the Index is so concentrated. In such event, the value of Shares may rise and fall more than the value of shares of a fund that invests in securities of companies in a broader range of industries. As of June 19, 2026, the Index was concentrated in the semiconductors industry within the information technology sector.

Semiconductors Industry Risk. Competitive pressures, intense competition, aggressive pricing, technological developments, changing demand, research and development costs, availability and price of components, and product obsolescence can significantly affect companies operating in the semiconductors industry. Reduced demand for end-user products, under-utilization of manufacturing capacity, and other factors could adversely impact operating results. Semiconductor companies typically face high capital costs and may be heavily dependent on intellectual property rights. The semiconductors industry is highly cyclical, and the stock prices of companies in the industry have been and likely will continue to be extremely volatile.

Sector Risk; Information Technology Sector Risk. To the extent the Fund invests more heavily in particular sectors of the economy, its performance will be especially sensitive to developments that significantly affect those sectors. The Fund is generally expected to invest significantly in companies in the information technology sector, including the semiconductor and software industries. The value of stocks of information technology companies is particularly vulnerable to rapid changes in technology product cycles, rapid product obsolescence, government regulation, and domestic and international competition, including from foreign competitors with lower production costs. These companies are heavily dependent on patent and intellectual property rights and may be prone to operational and information security risks resulting from cyber-attacks and/or technological malfunctions.

Emerging Technologies Investment Risk. The Fund invests primarily in companies with exposure to emerging technologies, such as AI inference technologies. The extent of such technologies' versatility has not yet been fully explored. Currently, there are few public companies for which these emerging technologies represent an attributable and significant revenue or profit stream, and such technologies may not ultimately have a material effect on the economic returns of companies in which the Fund invests.

Equity Market Risk. The equity securities held in the Fund's portfolio may experience sudden, unpredictable drops in value or long periods of decline in value, because of factors affecting securities markets generally or factors affecting specific issuers, industries, or sectors. Local, regional, or global events such as war, acts of terrorism, market volatility related to global trade policy, the spread of infectious diseases or other public health issues, recessions, or rising inflation could have a significant negative impact on the Fund and its investments.

Foreign Securities Risk. Investments in non-US securities involve certain risks that may not be present with investments in US securities, including risk of loss due to foreign currency fluctuations, the imposition of tariffs, or political or economic instability. There may be less information publicly available about a non-US issuer. Such investments may also be subject to withholding or other taxes and to additional trading, settlement, custodial, and operational risks.

Emerging Markets Risk. The Fund invests primarily in companies organized in emerging market nations. Investments traded in developing or emerging markets can involve additional risks relating to political, economic, or regulatory conditions not associated with investments in US securities or more developed international markets, which may impact the Fund's ability to buy, sell, or otherwise transfer securities, adversely affect the trading market and price for Shares, and cause the Fund to decline in value. Related risks include capital controls and sanctions risk and geopolitical risk.

Geographic Investment Risk; Risks of Investing in Taiwan. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies of a single country or region, it is more likely to be impacted by events or conditions affecting that country or region. Taiwan is a small island state with few raw material resources and is reliant on imports for its commodity needs. Taiwan's economy is dependent on the economies of Japan and China, as well as the United States. Taiwan's geographic proximity to China and history of political contention with China have resulted in ongoing tensions, including the risk of war with China, which may materially affect the Taiwanese economy and securities markets.

Currency Exchange Rate Risk. The Fund may invest in investments denominated in non-US currencies or in securities that provide exposure to such currencies. Currency exchange rates can be very volatile and can change quickly and unpredictably, and changes will affect the value of the Fund's investments and the value of your Shares.

Depositary Receipt Risk. Depositary receipts involve risks similar to those associated with investments in foreign securities, such as changes in political or economic conditions of other countries and changes in foreign currency exchange rates. When the Fund invests in depositary receipts as a substitute for a direct investment in the underlying shares, it is exposed to the risk that the depositary receipts may not provide a return that corresponds precisely with that of the underlying shares.

Derivatives Risk. The Fund's derivative investments have risks, including imperfect correlation between the value of such instruments and the underlying assets or index; the loss of principal, including the potential loss of amounts greater than the initial amount invested in the derivative instrument; and illiquidity. Certain derivatives transactions could affect the amount, timing, and character of distributions to shareholders and may adversely impact the Fund's after-tax returns. Related risks include swap agreements risk and swaps capacity risk, including the risk that if the Fund's ability to obtain swap exposure consistent with its investment objective is disrupted, the Fund may not be able to achieve its investment objective and may experience significant losses.

Counterparty Risk. Counterparty risk is the risk that a counterparty to Fund transactions (e.g., swap transactions) will be unable or unwilling to perform its contractual obligation to the Fund. The Fund may use swap agreements to gain exposure to AI Chip Companies. If a counterparty becomes bankrupt or defaults, the Fund may not receive the full amount it is entitled to receive or may experience delays in recovering collateral or other assets. The Fund may enter into swap agreements with a limited number of counterparties, which may increase its exposure to counterparty credit risk.

Collateral Securities Risk. Collateral may include obligations issued or guaranteed by the US government, its agencies and instrumentalities, money market funds, and corporate debt securities such as commercial paper. Some securities issued or guaranteed by federal agencies and US government-sponsored instrumentalities may not be backed by the full faith and credit of the United States. Although the Fund may hold securities that carry US government guarantees, these guarantees do not extend to shares of the Fund. It is possible to lose money by investing in money market funds. Corporate debt securities carry both credit risk and interest rate risk.

ETF Risks. The Fund is an ETF and, as a result of that structure, is exposed to risks including a limited number of Authorized Participants, market makers, and liquidity providers; cash redemption risk; the costs of buying or selling Shares, including brokerage commissions and bid/ask spreads; the risk that Shares may trade at prices other than NAV; and the risk that Shares may not trade with any volume, or at all, on any stock exchange. Because securities held by the Fund may trade on foreign exchanges that are closed when the Fund's primary listing exchange is open, premiums and discounts may be greater than those experienced by domestic ETFs.

Index Methodology Risk. The Index may not include all companies around the globe whose products or services are predominantly tied to the development of inference AI chip technologies, because the Index includes only those companies meeting the Index criteria. For example, companies that would otherwise be included might be excluded if they are not listed on one of the exchanges specified in the Index description.

Index Provider Risk. There is no assurance that the Index Provider, or any agents acting on its behalf, will compile the Index accurately, or that the Index will be determined, maintained, constructed, reconstituted, rebalanced, composed, calculated, or disseminated accurately. Any losses or costs associated with errors made by the Index Provider or its agents generally will be borne by the Fund and its shareholders.

Passive Investment Risk. The Fund is not actively managed, and its sub-adviser would not sell shares of an equity security due to current or projected underperformance of a security, industry, or sector, unless that security is removed from the Index or the sale is otherwise required upon a reconstitution or rebalancing of the Index in accordance with the Index methodology.

Tracking Error Risk. As with all index funds, the performance of the Fund and its Index may differ from each other for a variety of reasons. For example, the Fund incurs operating expenses and portfolio transaction costs not incurred by the Index, and may not be fully invested in the securities of the Index at all times or may hold securities not included in the Index.

Market Capitalization Risk. The Fund may invest in large-, mid-, and small-capitalization companies. Securities of large-capitalization companies may be subject to slower growth during times of economic expansion. Securities of mid- and small-capitalization companies may be more vulnerable to adverse issuer, market, political, or economic developments, generally trade in lower volumes, and are subject to greater and more unpredictable price changes than large-capitalization stocks or the stock market as a whole.

Non-Diversification Risk. The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund. As a result, the Fund may be more exposed to the risks associated with and developments affecting an individual issuer or a smaller number of issuers, which may increase the Fund's volatility.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with limited operating history. As a result, prospective investors have limited track record or history on which to base their investment decision.

Tax Risk. To qualify for the favorable tax treatment generally available to regulated investment companies, the Fund must satisfy certain diversification requirements. Given the concentration of the Index in a relatively small number of securities, it may not always be possible for the Fund to fully implement a replication or representative sampling strategy while satisfying these requirements. Efforts to satisfy the diversification requirements may cause the Fund's return to deviate from that of the Index, and efforts to replicate or represent the Index may cause the Fund inadvertently to fail to satisfy them, which could result in penalty taxes, forced dispositions of assets, or loss of regulated investment company status.

Cybersecurity Risk. Cybersecurity incidents may allow an unauthorized party to gain access to Fund assets or proprietary information, or cause the Fund, the Adviser, the Sub-Adviser, and/or other service providers to suffer data breaches or data corruption. Cybersecurity failures or breaches of the electronic systems of the Fund, its service providers, market makers, Authorized Participants, the Fund's primary listing exchange, or the issuers of securities in which the Fund invests may disrupt and negatively affect the Fund's business operations, including the ability to purchase and sell Shares, potentially resulting in financial losses to the Fund and its shareholders.

Please see the prospectus for a complete description of the principal risks.

The BITA AI Inference Chip Select Index was established in 2026 and is owned by BITA GmbH. The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund's adviser, sub-adviser, administrator, or distributor.

Brokerage commissions may be charged on trades.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c598beb-ff75-42f8-9c73-8623eebf0c1e