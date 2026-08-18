Featured Launches Find Creators Search With 380 Million Creators Across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube

Scottsdale, AZ, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Featured today announced the launch of Find Creators, a new creator discovery tool that lets businesses search for creators and influencers across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn using natural language.

With Find Creators, users can describe the type of creator they’re looking for and search directly using criteria such as platform, follower count, average views, location, language, posting activity, and industry or niche. Users can combine these criteria in a single search to surface relevant creators from Featured’s creator database, or search for specific creators using exact user handles.

Finding the right creators for influencer partnerships, product promotion, and brand awareness can be difficult and time-consuming, especially when businesses need to search across multiple social platforms to find creators who match their audience and goals. Find Creators simplifies this process by helping SMBs, marketing teams, and PR professionals quickly identify relevant creators based on their industry, target market, and campaign objectives.

Rather than relying on follower count alone, users can unlock creator profiles and access additional insights including engagement rate, audience information, average likes and comments, previous collaborations, and contact information.

Featured has expanded its creator discovery capabilities by pulling in data from publicly available profiles with at least 1,000 followers on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube, as well as publicly available LinkedIn profiles with at least 5,000 connections. This brings a vast universe of creator profiles into a search experience built around how users naturally describe what they need.

Once users find a relevant creator, Featured helps them take the next step with contact information and AI-assisted cold pitch drafting, turning creator discovery into actionable outreach.

Find Creators expands on Featured’s broader approach to opportunity discovery, giving businesses a new way to find and connect with relevant creators alongside media, awards, and other opportunities. Just as users can search for opportunities in plain language, they can now use the same approach to discover creators based on their industry, audience, location, and other criteria.

"There are six PR professionals for every working journalist, and roughly 30 times more creators than journalists," said Brett Farmiloe, CEO of Featured. "The opportunity isn't competing harder for the same shrinking pool of reporters. It's connecting the people who have something to share with the people who want to share it. Find Creators is how you find those people in plain language instead of dozens of open tabs."

Find Creators is now available on Featured.com.



About Featured



Featured is an AI co-pilot for public relations (PR) that helps communications professionals and subject matter experts find earned media opportunities, draft responses, and secure coverage — across journalist requests, podcasts, bylined articles, speaking engagements, awards, and generative engine optimization (GEO). The company owns and operates HARO (Help a Reporter Out) and Connectively, which connect journalists and publishers with subject matter experts. Featured supports more than 100,000 users and helps 2,500 publishers fill content gaps with expert insights.