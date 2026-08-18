Miata Metals Closes C$25.2 Million Financing Including 19.9% Strategic Investment by La Mancha

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miata Metals Corp. (TSXV: MMET) (FSE: 8NQ) (OTCQX: MMETF) (“Miata” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced (i) “bought deal” public offering (the “Bought Deal Offering”) of common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”), and (ii) concurrent strategic investment by a subsidiary of La Mancha Resource Fund SCSp (“La Mancha”) (the “Strategic Investment”, and together with the Bought Deal Offering, the “Offering”), for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately C$25.2 million.



Pursuant to the Bought Deal Offering, the Company issued 28,049,650 Common Shares at a price of C$0.41 per Common Share (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$11,500,357, inclusive of the full exercise of the Underwriters’ over-allotment option. The Bought Deal Offering was completed through a syndicate of underwriters, including ATB Cormark Capital Markets and SCP Resource Finance LP (“SCP”), as co-lead underwriters and co-bookrunners, and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (collectively, the “Underwriters”).

Concurrent with the closing of the Bought Deal Offering, La Mancha acquired 33,468,442 Common Shares at the Offering Price for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$13,722,061. Following completion of the Offering, La Mancha holds 19.9% of Miata’s issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

As described in the Company’s news releases dated July 28, 2026 and July 29, 2026, in connection with the Strategic Investment, Miata and La Mancha have entered into an investor rights agreement (the “Investor Rights Agreement”). Pursuant to the Investor Rights Agreement, La Mancha is subject to a standstill that prohibits it from acquiring more than 25% of the outstanding Common Shares for a period of two years following closing of the Strategic Investment and has agreed to an 18-month lock-up in respect of the shares issued pursuant to the Strategic Investment. La Mancha has been granted customary investor rights, including the right to nominate one director to Miata’s board of directors, participation rights in future equity financings, and certain other governance rights, subject to La Mancha maintaining ownership of at least 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Dr. Jacob (Jaap) Verbaas, CEO of Miata, commented:

“We are extremely pleased to close these financings and welcome La Mancha as a significant strategic shareholder of Miata. Their investment, together with the strong institutional support for the bought deal, represents an important endorsement of our team, our exploration strategy and the opportunity we see at Sela Creek.

La Mancha brings deep technical, mine-development and capital-markets experience, and we believe their involvement adds meaningful strategic value as we move into the next phase of growth for the Company.

With approximately C$25.2 million in gross proceeds from the combined financings, Miata is now in a strong position to significantly accelerate exploration at Sela Creek. We intend to put this capital to work aggressively – expanding the mineralized systems we have already identified, testing new targets across the property and continuing to evaluate the broader district-scale potential of the project. We believe this is an exciting stage in Miata’s evolution, and we are looking forward to building on the momentum we have established through the drill bit.”

Jack Lunnon, Chief Technical Officer at La Mancha Resource Capital LLP, commented:

“We are pleased to complete our investment in Miata and to become a significant shareholder in the Company. We see significant geological potential at Sela Creek and believe Jaap and his team have the technical expertise, exploration capability and operational experience to unlock the project’s potential. The financing provides the Company with the capital to accelerate exploration, and we look forward to working closely with the team as they advance the project.”

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund exploration and drilling at the Sela Creek Gold Project, technical studies and project development activities, and for general corporate and working capital purposes, as further described in the Prospectus (as defined below).

In connection with the closing of the Bought Deal Offering, the Company paid to the Underwriters a cash fee representing (i) 6% of the gross proceeds of the Bought Deal Offering, other than the gross proceeds raised from certain sales pursuant to a president’s list (the “President’s List Sales”) and the portion of SCP’s fee paid as SCP Shares; and (ii) 2.0% of the gross proceeds raised from President’s List Sales. SCP elected to take 50% of its fee in Common Shares, and accordingly 326,839 Common Shares (the “SCP Shares”) were issued to SCP.

The shares issued to La Mancha pursuant to the Strategic Investment are subject to a 4-month statutory hold period expiring on December 19, 2026 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Bought Deal Offering were qualified for distribution pursuant to a short form prospectus dated August 11, 2026 (the “Prospectus”) filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada other than Québec. A copy of the Prospectus is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+.

The securities offered in the Bought Deal Offering and the Strategic Investment have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).

About Miata Metals Corp.

Miata Metals Corp. (TSX.V: MMET) is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the TSXV, as well as the OTCQX (OTCQX: MMETF) and Frankfurt (FSE: 8NQ) Exchanges. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company holds a 70% interest in the ~215 km2 Sela Creek Gold Project with an option to acquire a full 100% interest in the Project, and a 70% beneficial interest in the Nassau Gold Project with an option to acquire 100%. Both exploration properties are located in the greenstone belt of Suriname.

On Behalf of the Board

Dr. Jacob (Jaap) Verbaas, P.Geo | CEO and Director

For Further Information, please contact:

Nikki McEachnie

Director of Investor Relations

nikki@miatametals.com

778-486-1500

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” under Canadian and United States securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Offering, the Investor Rights Agreement, La Mancha working closely with Miata as they advance Sela Creek, the experience and strategic value that Miata anticipates La Mancha will bring to the Company, and the future plans or prospects of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates”, “anticipated”, “expected”, “intends”, “will” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results will occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release