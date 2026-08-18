BayCare Names Lawrence "Wren" Roberts to New Vice President of Support Services Role

CLEARWATER, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BayCare has hired health care support operations leader Lawrence “Wren” Roberts as its first vice president of Support Services, a newly created role that will provide systemwide leadership and strategic alignment for support services that play a critical role in creating safe, welcoming, clean and efficient environments for patients, visitors and team members.

Roberts’ first day was Aug. 17, and he reports to BayCare Chief Administrative Officer Lou Galdieri.

“I look forward to the expertise and leadership Wren will bring to this important new position,” Galdieri said. “In his new role at BayCare, Wren will focus on advancing operational excellence, enhancing the team member and patient experience, driving continuous improvement initiatives, and ensuring these critical support functions remain aligned with BayCare's mission, growth strategy and organizational priorities.”

Roberts brings more than 30 years of support services leadership experience, including nearly 20 years leading large-scale health care support operations across multiple facilities.

Since 2007, Roberts has held leadership roles at Centra Health in Lynchburg, Virginia, starting as director of Food and Nutrition Services. He was promoted to managing director of Support Services in 2013, and then to managing director of Facilities and Support Services in 2018. In 2021, Centra named him senior director of Support Services, overseeing strategic and operational activities for Food and Nutrition, Environmental Services, Security Services, Emergency Management and Life Safety across its campuses.

Prior to Centra, Roberts spent 10 years as a manager and director with Marriott and Sodexo, companies that provided food services to hospitals, nursing homes and colleges. Roberts also worked in West Central Florida during his time with Marriott, managing food production for South Florida Baptist Hospital in Plant City from 1992 to 1995, before the hospital joined BayCare.

Roberts earned a Master of Business Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University and a Bachelor of Science from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

“I am honored to join the BayCare family and excited about the opportunity to contribute to our mission and the communities we serve,” he said. “I am particularly drawn to BayCare’s dedication to world-class care through trust, respect, dignity, responsibility and excellence — BayCare core values that resonate deeply with my own philosophy. I am eager to learn from the team I am joining and contributing to the future we will create together. As a team, we will make customer service our priority in all that we do.”

Contact Info



BayCare Health System

Maral.Marandi@BayCare.org

+1 727-432-7461

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