BELIZE CITY, Belize, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



TradeSavings, an online information platform covering trading-related partner arrangements and cost-saving programs, today announced the publication of updated information concerning RoboForex Partner’s Agent ID qbm and the rebate structure associated with the identifier.

The company said the update is intended to provide users with clearer information about how the Partner’s Agent ID is described, where the identifier is entered during account registration, and how rebates may be calculated under the applicable partner arrangement.

According to information published by TradeSavings, qbm is the Partner’s Agent ID associated with the arrangement covered in its latest update. The identifier is commonly searched for online using terms such as “RoboForex partner code,” “RoboForex referral code” and “RoboForex rebate code,” although the registration field is identified as the Partner’s Agent ID.

TradeSavings said its updated information is designed to distinguish between commonly used search terminology and the terminology users may encounter during an account-opening process.

TradeSavings Expands Information on Partner Identification

The updated publication explains that a Partner’s Agent ID is used to establish a partner relationship during account registration. In the case covered by the TradeSavings update, the identifier is qbm.

The company noted that users researching partner arrangements may encounter several descriptions for the same type of identifier. Terms including partner code, referral code, rebate code and partner ID are commonly used in online searches, while the registration process may use the specific designation “Partner’s Agent ID.”

TradeSavings said clarifying this terminology is one of the main purposes of its updated information.

The publication also explains that partner identification is generally associated with the account-registration process and that users should review the applicable registration and account conditions before completing an account application.

Information on the qbm Rebate Arrangement

TradeSavings' updated information also describes the rebate structure associated with Partner’s Agent ID qbm.

According to the information published by the company, the arrangement provides for rebates of up to 90% of applicable trading costs, subject to the account type, trading activity and other conditions governing the arrangement.

TradeSavings emphasized that the phrase “up to 90%” represents a maximum rather than a universal rate. The actual rebate applicable to an account may vary depending on the conditions associated with the relevant arrangement.

The company also explained that a trading-cost rebate is different from a conventional one-time promotional bonus. A rebate is generally connected to trading activity and applicable costs, while a promotional bonus may be subject to separate eligibility requirements.

The updated information therefore focuses on explaining the structure rather than presenting the rebate as a guaranteed return or trading outcome.

Daily Processing Information

Another part of the TradeSavings update addresses the timing of rebate processing.

The company said the arrangement described in its publication uses a daily rebate structure, with applicable rebates processed according to the conditions and operational schedule governing the arrangement.

TradeSavings noted that the timing and amount of any rebate can depend on account-specific factors and applicable terms. Users should therefore review the relevant conditions rather than assume that a particular percentage or payment amount will apply to every transaction.

The company said its objective is to make this distinction clear because trading costs and rebate calculations can differ between accounts, instruments and levels of activity.

Focus on Clearer Trading Information

TradeSavings said the updated publication forms part of its broader effort to organize information about trading-related partner programs in a format that is easier for readers to understand.

Rather than treating a partner identifier as a promotional coupon, the company describes the identifier as part of the account-registration process. The publication also explains the relationship between commonly searched terms and the terminology used in account-opening documentation.

“TradeSavings is focused on presenting partner-program information in a clear and structured format so readers can better understand the terminology and conditions associated with these arrangements,” the company said in connection with the update.

The company added that information about rebates should not be interpreted as a statement about trading profitability. Rebates can affect applicable trading costs, but they do not eliminate market risk or determine the outcome of individual trades.

About TradeSavings

TradeSavings is an online information platform covering trading-related partner arrangements, referral identifiers and cost-saving programs. The company publishes explanatory material intended to help readers understand how partner identifiers are used, how rebate structures are described and what conditions may apply to trading-related programs.

The company’s latest publication provides information concerning RoboForex Partner’s Agent ID qbm, including the commonly used terms associated with the identifier and an overview of the reported rebate structure.

TradeSavings encourages readers to review the applicable terms, account requirements and conditions provided by the relevant service provider before making financial or account-related decisions.

Media Contact

TradeSavings

TradeSavings Ltd.

Belize City, Belize

Email: hello@tradesavings.io

Website : https://www.tradesavings.io/

Important Information