Fabric.AI and Kopin Launch Joint Steering Committee Led by Kopin CEO Michael Murray as Neural I/o™ Industry Engagement Expands

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabric.AI (Nasdaq: FABC) (“Fabric.AI” or the “Company”), an AI infrastructure company developing a suite of fabless semiconductor technologies for next-generation AI factories, today announced the formal launch of the Joint Steering Committee (“JSC”) established with Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN) (“Kopin”) to oversee the development and commercialization planning of the companies’ Neural I/o TM MicroLED-based optical interconnect platform.TM

“The launch of the Joint Steering Committee represents an important next step in advancing Neural I/o from development toward commercialization,” said Josh Silverman, Fabric.AI Chief Executive Officer. “With Michael Murray serving as Chairman and senior leadership from both companies directly involved, we now have a formal structure to align development priorities with the real-world requirements we are hearing from leading participants across the AI infrastructure ecosystem.”

The launch comes as Fabric.AI and Kopin expand engagement with leading companies across the AI infrastructure and interconnect ecosystem. As previously announced on August 12, 2026, the companies have signed several new non-disclosure agreements with prospective industry participants, including several companies participating in NVIDIA’s NVLink ecosystem.

These discussions are focused on potential use cases, integration requirements and commercialization pathways for Neural I/o TM, providing direct industry input as the platform advances toward its planned first public demonstration at CES 2027.

“The Joint Steering Committee gives Kopin and Fabric.AI a disciplined framework to coordinate development priorities and incorporate industry feedback as Neural I/o advances,” said Michael Murray, Chief Executive Officer of Kopin and Chairman of the JSC. “We are encouraged by the discussions underway and believe this engagement will help inform both the continued development of the technology and its potential commercialization pathways. As we build greater awareness of Neural I/o within the optical communications community, we also look forward to participating in the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) and SPIE Photonics West in 2027 to further highlight the platform and our focus on next-generation optical interconnects.”

Neural I/o TM is a massively parallel MicroLED-based optical interconnect architecture being developed to address the growing bandwidth and energy requirements associated with moving data across increasingly large AI computing systems.

Fabric.AI and Kopin have confirmed that Neural I/o TM remains on track for its first live public demonstration at CES 2027 in January.

About Fabric.AI

Fabric.AI (Nasdaq: FABC) is an AI infrastructure company developing a suite of fabless semiconductor technologies for next-generation AI factories, including its Neural I/o TM MicroLED-based optical interconnect platform.

About Kopin Corporation

Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN) is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and application-specific optical solutions for defense, AI infrastructure, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin’s portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepieces and projection assemblies, and vehicle- and head-mounted display systems built on Kopin’s liquid crystal, MicroLED and OLED display technologies, along with a range of optics and low-power custom silicon. Building on its patented bi-directional NeuralDisplay™ architecture, Kopin is also developing Neural I/o optical interconnects that use programmable MicroLED pixels as ultra-high-speed, low-power optical transceivers for AI data centers. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the expected timing, demonstration and capabilities of the Neural I/o TM platform, the formation and expected functions of the JSC, the Company’s plans to participate in industry conferences, and the expected expansion of industry engagement. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties — including development, integration and manufacturing risks — that could cause actual results to differ materially. Market and industry data are derived from third-party sources believed to be reliable but have not been independently verified by the Company. A discussion of these and other factors with respect to the Company is set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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