Tucker Bria Wealth Strategies Carries Advisor360° Into Its Next Chapter with Cetera, Keeping the Team Focused on Their Clients

NEEDHAM, Mass., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advisor360 °™ today announced that Tucker Bria Wealth Strategies , a Durham, North Carolina-based independent wealth management firm, has adopted its AI-native operating system to retain the technology that allows them to maintain continuity in how they run their business, operations, and client experience following their transition to Cetera through its Summit Financial Networks community.

Overseeing approximately $420 million in assets with a team of three advisors, Tucker Bria Wealth Strategies, a name built around the firm's belief that "life alters wealth,®" provides individualized financial planning and wealth management to individuals and families navigating life's transitions, from wealth creation and preservation to windfalls such as inheritances and business sales.

Maintaining Momentum After Transition

Tucker Bria's leadership worked with Cetera to maintain access to Advisor360°'s technology platform to achieve the goal of continuity during its transition to Cetera; specifically, Tucker Bria wanted to have continued access to its workflows, data continuity, and the client experience its team relies on every day.

Advisor360° provides Tucker Bria with a unified platform spanning CRM, financial planning, reporting, client portal, and document management, enabling its advisors and staff members to manage their business within a single, connected system.

“Clients come to us for personal, independent advice, and that's what we protect above everything else," said Jim Tucker, Co-Founder & Wealth Advisor at Tucker Bria Wealth Strategies. "Carrying Advisor360° forward meant we kept the tools and the day-to-day rhythm we already know, so our clients experience our transition to Cetera as a step forward rather than a change.”

The platform's integrated architecture, household-level data model, and ability to support a seamless advisor workday were central to Tucker Bria's decision.

Designed for Continuity, Efficiency, and Focus on Clients

Advisor360° is designed to support firms of all sizes through periods of transition as well as long-term growth, providing a modern operating system that reduces operational friction and unifies data across the advisor experience.

"Firms like Tucker Bria want the freedom to run their practice on technology they know and trust," said Milind Mehere, Chief Executive Officer at Advisor360°. "They worked with Cetera to carry Advisor360° forward, and we're proud to give their advisors more time with clients."

Advisor360° supports Tucker Bria's goal of delivering personalized, client-first advice while operating with greater efficiency, consistency, and confidence.

About Tucker Bria Wealth Strategies

Tucker Bria Wealth Strategies is dedicated to helping individuals and families pursue financial independence through personalized financial planning and sound, objective guidance. By taking the emotion out of investing, the firm empowers clients to embrace life's opportunities with confidence and clarity.

About Advisor360°

Advisor360° is the Autonomous Financial Platform for advisors, the only open ecosystem built around the complete advisor workday. Powered by a wealth operating system and a unified data fabric, Advisor360° gives advisors the freedom to choose how they specialize, where they affiliate, and what technology powers their practice, all on a single connected platform they own.

Advisor360° weaves intelligence into every workflow, recommendation, and client interaction. With support for banking, wealth, and insurance on one platform, Advisor360° enables the holistic, personalized financial advice that modern clients expect—and the operational independence that modern advisors demand. To learn more, visit www.advisor360.com .



