Trumgeta Introduces Auxchemic® Side Steps for Pickup Trucks

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trumgeta today announced the availability of its Auxchemic® Side Steps for compatible pickup-truck applications. Designed for owners who use their trucks for work, camping, overlanding, and daily driving, the compact steps provide a stable foothold without the bulk of a full-length running board. The vehicle-specific design is intended to improve cabin access while maintaining a more trail-friendly profile.





Outdoor and work trips often add tents, racks, recovery gear, tools, coolers, and other equipment to a pickup. For owners already managing added payload, the weight of every accessory matters. Trumgeta designed the Auxchemic® format around that use case, combining a compact step with corrosion and abrasion protection. The Auxchemic® Side Step shown weighs approximately 6.5 lbs, versus approximately 22 lbs for the conventional full-length running board used as the benchmark. The comparison sample is rated to support up to 350 lbs per step; actual weight and load ratings may vary by vehicle-specific application.

The steps use Trumgeta's rugged Auxchemic® protective coating, a concept inspired by protective approaches used around electric-vehicle battery underbody environments, where exposed surfaces face moisture, road debris, abrasion, and corrosive conditions. Trumgeta product information describes the coating as resistant to water, road salt, scratches, abrasion, and impacts, while the textured stepping surface is designed to provide traction in wet or snowy conditions.

Trumgeta also points to durability validation as part of the product's technical story. According to the company's internal validation materials, the coating completed a 600-hour salt-spray test with no visible rust. Trumgeta further states that the coating process is supported by proprietary coating-process certification and European environmental-compliance certification.

Because fitment varies by vehicle, Auxchemic® Side Steps are engineered as vehicle-specific products rather than universal steps. Select applications are offered in two-piece and four-piece configurations, with brackets designed around factory mounting points for no-drill, bolt-on installation. Depending on the vehicle and cab layout, configurations can serve front-door access or front- and rear-door access.

KEY PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

Auxchemic® Coating : Refined over two years, our signature sand-textured coating resists water, road salt, scratches and impacts to help protect the steel from rust on-road and off-road.

: Refined over two years, our signature sand-textured coating resists water, road salt, scratches and impacts to help protect the steel from rust on-road and off-road. Lightweight, Compact Format : At approximately 6.5 lbs per step, Auxchemic® Side Steps are significantly lighter than other running boards, which can weigh around 22 lbs, helping pickup owners reduce added accessory weight and bulk.

: At approximately 6.5 lbs per step, Auxchemic® Side Steps are significantly lighter than other running boards, which can weigh around 22 lbs, helping pickup owners reduce added accessory weight and bulk. Corrosion and Abrasion Protection : Auxchemic® is designed to resist road salt, water, scratches, abrasion, and impacts; Trumgeta's internal materials cite a 600-hour salt-spray test with no visible rust.

: Auxchemic® is designed to resist road salt, water, scratches, abrasion, and impacts; Trumgeta's internal materials cite a 600-hour salt-spray test with no visible rust. All-Weather Traction : The rugged textured stepping surface is designed to provide secure footing in rain, snow, mud, and wet conditions.

: The rugged textured stepping surface is designed to provide secure footing in rain, snow, mud, and wet conditions. Trail-Friendly Access : A compact step places a wide foothold where it is needed while reducing the rocker-area bulk associated with a full-length running board.

: A compact step places a wide foothold where it is needed while reducing the rocker-area bulk associated with a full-length running board. Easy One-Person Installation: Designed for a straightforward bolt-on setup, compatible applications use factory mounting points and included hardware with no drilling required. One person can typically complete installation in about 30 minutes, making the upgrade simple, quick, and hassle-free.





PICKUP-TRUCK APPLICATIONS

The Auxchemic® pickup-truck lineup includes vehicle-specific applications for 2015-2026 Ford F-150, 2017-2026 Ford F-250/F-350, 2019-2026 Ram 1500, and 2022-2026 Toyota Tundra. Fitment, cab style, factory equipment, and two-piece/four-piece requirements vary by application.

AVAILABILITY

Trumgeta Auxchemic® Side Steps for compatible pickup-truck applications are available through the Trumgeta Amazon storefront and Trumgeta.com. Customers should confirm application-specific fitment before ordering.

Official Website: More about Auxchemic® Side Steps

Amazon Storefront: Auxchemic® Side Steps on Amazon

Brand Website: Trumgeta.com

ABOUT TRUMGETA

Trumgeta develops truck and off-road accessories for work, adventure, and everyday use, with a focus on practical, durable upgrades for pickup and 4x4 owners.

MEDIA CONTACT

Company Trumgeta Contact support@trumgeta.com Website www.trumgeta.com Facebook www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61568962424818 Instagram www.instagram.com/trumgeta_official

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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