NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American News Group News Commentary - Every large organization now faces a version of the same looming problem: the encryption that protects its data today was not built to withstand a quantum computer, and one day it may need to be replaced across the entire enterprise. Governments have set migration deadlines, standards bodies have published the new algorithms, and the biggest technology companies have committed to being quantum-safe by the end of the decade. Yet for most organizations the obstacle is not a lack of solutions. It is knowing where to begin, what it will cost, how long it will take, and which systems to touch first, in an environment where a single misstep can break critical services. A Canadian cybersecurity company has just introduced a tool aimed squarely at that planning problem. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80), CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: PANW), Microsoft Corporation (Nasdaq: MSFT), and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).

Key Takeaways

A new tool for the planning problem. Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. has introduced QSim, an enterprise post-quantum migration simulation and decision-support capability that models what a migration would require before an organization commits to deploying it.

Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. has introduced QSim, an enterprise post-quantum migration simulation and decision-support capability that models what a migration would require before an organization commits to deploying it. Turns a security question into a business case. QSim connects security risk with cost, timing, and operational readiness, letting leadership compare migration strategies on a common evidence base rather than on guesswork.

QSim connects security risk with cost, timing, and operational readiness, letting leadership compare migration strategies on a common evidence base rather than on guesswork. Compares three paths, and finds the deadline. The tool evaluates staying with existing encryption, adopting a phased hybrid approach, or moving more fully to post-quantum security, and for each estimates feasibility, residual quantum risk, cost, timing, and even the latest safe point to begin.

The tool evaluates staying with existing encryption, adopting a phased hybrid approach, or moving more fully to post-quantum security, and for each estimates feasibility, residual quantum risk, cost, timing, and even the latest safe point to begin. From analysis to roadmap. Once a strategy is chosen, QSim converts the analysis into a prioritized implementation roadmap, grouping work into waves, flagging dependencies and blockers, and setting investment requirements.

Once a strategy is chosen, QSim converts the analysis into a prioritized implementation roadmap, grouping work into waves, flagging dependencies and blockers, and setting investment requirements. Available now, standalone or integrated. QSim is offered both within QSE's QPrime platform and as a standalone product, positioning the company a step earlier in the enterprise migration conversation, at the budgeting and planning stage.



The Migration Problem Nobody Has Solved

The threat driving all of this is straightforward to state and daunting to address. A sufficiently powerful quantum computer could one day break the public-key cryptography that secures a vast share of the world's digital communications, from financial transactions to medical records to government secrets. Security agencies and standards bodies have responded by publishing new, quantum-resistant algorithms and urging organizations to migrate. Adding urgency is the so-called harvest-now-decrypt-later threat, in which adversaries collect encrypted data today in order to decrypt it once the technology matures, which means data with a long confidentiality life is already at risk.



But knowing the destination is not the same as knowing the route. A full cryptographic migration can touch nearly every system an organization runs: applications, devices, digital certificates, software libraries, infrastructure, and third-party services. It can take years, consume significant budget, and, if sequenced badly, break the very services it is meant to protect. Surveys of large enterprises consistently show that while awareness of the quantum threat is high, actual migration is early, and one of the biggest reasons is the sheer difficulty of planning a transition of this scale and complexity. That planning gap, between wanting to migrate and knowing how, is exactly the space QSim is built to fill.

What QSim Actually Does

QSim is an enterprise post-quantum migration simulation and decision-support capability. Rather than beginning the expensive work of migration and discovering the obstacles along the way, QSim models the migration first. It combines evidence from an organization's cryptography, software, hardware, networks, and business services, and shows which applications, devices, digital certificates, software libraries, infrastructure, and services would be affected, while identifying potential compatibility issues, performance constraints, hardware needs, vendor dependencies, and operational risks. Full detail is available through the company's announcement and platform materials.



Its most useful feature may be the way it frames the decision. QSim lets an organization compare three strategies side by side: continuing with existing encryption, adopting a phased hybrid approach that combines current and post-quantum protections, or moving more fully to post-quantum security. For each scenario, it evaluates feasibility, residual quantum risk, estimated cost, timing, and technology readiness, including an estimate of the latest safe point to begin the transformation. In other words, it turns an abstract security mandate into a concrete, comparable set of business options, complete with a sense of the deadline.



“Post-quantum migration will require coordinated decisions across security, technology, finance and operations,” said Ted Carefoot, Chief Executive Officer of QSE. “QSim is designed to give those teams a common evidence base so leadership can approve a plan that is understandable, measurable, and defensible.”

From Simulation to Roadmap

Where QSim aims to stand out is in what happens after the analysis. Once an organization selects a preferred strategy, the tool converts the simulation into a practical roadmap. That roadmap groups the work into prioritized implementation waves, identifies dependencies and migration blockers, sets investment requirements, and highlights the modernization that must happen before migration can even begin. The goal is to reduce the risk of unplanned technology changes and service disruptions, the outcomes that make large organizations hesitate to start at all.



For QSE, the product is also a strategic wedge. QSim adds a new step between assessment and implementation, and by helping customers build an internal business case for migration, it may give the company earlier access to executive budget discussions and create follow-on opportunities as organizations move into remediation. It is a notable position for a smaller company to occupy: rather than competing only on encryption technology, QSE is inserting itself into the planning and budgeting stage, where enterprise migration decisions are actually made. QSim is available both within QSE's QPrime platform and as a standalone product.

The Companies on Either Side of the Migration

The clearest way to understand where a company like QSE sits is to look at the far larger companies that define both the cybersecurity market it operates in and the enterprise demand its tools are built to serve. The four companies below are referenced solely as market and sector context. They are vastly larger and more established than QSE, are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of Quantum Secure Encryption Corp., and their results are not indicative of QSE's prospects. QSE is a small, early-stage company; the companies below are large, established enterprises. All figures are approximate and subject to change.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD)

CrowdStrike is one of the largest and most closely watched cybersecurity companies in the world, best known for its cloud-native Falcon platform for endpoint protection, threat intelligence, and security operations. It represents the scale and investor enthusiasm surrounding modern cybersecurity, the broad sector in which post-quantum security is an emerging and increasingly urgent frontier. While CrowdStrike's focus differs from QSE's specialized post-quantum niche, it illustrates how central cybersecurity has become to enterprise technology spending.



CrowdStrike has been among the strongest performers in the sector, with its shares up sharply in 2026 and reaching record highs following the industry's Black Hat conference, as analysts pointed to a fresh modernization cycle driven by AI-era threats. It is referenced to illustrate the scale, momentum, and strategic importance the market assigns to enterprise cybersecurity, a vast, established platform whose size stands in sharp contrast to an early-stage specialist like QSE, but whose prominence underscores the value of the broader market QSE operates within.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: PANW)

Palo Alto Networks is one of the world's largest cybersecurity companies, providing network security, cloud security, and AI-driven security operations to enterprises and governments worldwide. It is directly relevant to the post-quantum conversation, having publicly addressed the harvest-now-decrypt-later threat and the need for enterprises to prepare their cryptography for the quantum era. As a defining platform in enterprise security, it represents the broad industry into which post-quantum capabilities are increasingly being integrated.



Palo Alto Networks has been a standout performer, with its shares more than doubling in 2026 and setting record highs as analysts highlighted its central role in enterprise security modernization. It is included to illustrate the scale and direction of the cybersecurity industry that forms the backdrop for specialized post-quantum tools, an enormous, established enterprise whose scope and stage differ entirely from QSE's, while underscoring how large the security market surrounding QSE's niche has become.

Microsoft Corporation (Nasdaq: MSFT)

Microsoft is one of the largest technology companies in the world and, crucially for this story, one of the most visible enterprises actually undertaking a post-quantum migration. It has accelerated its Quantum Safe Program with a goal of transitioning critical products and services to post-quantum cryptography by 2029, adopting standardized algorithms, modernizing certificate and software-signing infrastructure, and deploying hybrid cryptography. Microsoft represents the demand side of the migration challenge, the large, complex organization that must plan and execute exactly the kind of transition QSim is designed to model.



Microsoft's scale and its public post-quantum commitments make it a powerful illustration of why migration-planning tools matter: even one of the most sophisticated technology organizations on earth describes enterprise-wide cryptographic transitions as multi-year undertakings that require careful sequencing. It is referenced as context for the enterprise demand and industry urgency driving post-quantum readiness, an immense, established company whose migration journey highlights the very planning problem QSE is targeting, at a scale far beyond QSE's own.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM)

JPMorgan Chase is the largest bank in the United States, and financial institutions sit among the most exposed of all organizations to the quantum threat. Transaction records, settlement data, and long-lived custody information are precisely the kind of high-value, long-confidentiality data most vulnerable to harvest-now-decrypt-later attacks, which is why banks and financial regulators have been among the earliest to push for cryptographic inventories and post-quantum migration planning. JPMorgan represents the demand side of QSE's market: the large, data-rich enterprise for which quantum-safe migration is not optional but eventual.



JPMorgan has been performing strongly, reporting record quarterly profit in 2026 and trading near record highs as it approached a landmark valuation, while continuing to invest heavily in technology. It is referenced to illustrate the scale and security priorities of the financial-sector demand that underpins the market for post-quantum migration tools, an enormous, established institution whose size and stage bear no resemblance to an early-stage company like QSE, but whose cryptographic exposure exemplifies why tools like QSim exist.

Why This Matters Now

The quantum threat has an unusual quality that makes planning tools especially valuable: its timeline is uncertain, but its preparation window is not. No one knows exactly when a cryptographically relevant quantum computer will arrive, yet the migration to defend against it can take many years, and the harvest-now-decrypt-later dynamic means sensitive data is exposed today. That asymmetry, a distant but catastrophic risk against a long and complex remediation, is what pushes the decision onto boardroom agendas well before any quantum computer exists. The hard part, consistently, is turning that awareness into an actionable, budgeted plan.



That is the need QSim is built to address, and it is why QSE's move to occupy the planning-and-decision layer is worth noting. By reframing post-quantum migration from an abstract security mandate into a comparable set of costed, sequenced business options, the company is targeting the exact bottleneck that has kept many organizations from starting. Whether QSim gains meaningful adoption remains to be seen, and this is a description of a product and its sector rather than a prediction about the company's stock. But the migration challenge is real, the demand is building across every data-rich industry, and the tools that help organizations decide where to start are arriving at the moment the market most needs them.

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Article Sources:

[1] Quantum Secure Encryption Corp., “QSE Introduces QSim, a New Product for Planning Post-Quantum Migration,” August 19, 2026, and related company disclosures and platform materials (www.qse-corp.com).

[2] Public disclosures and market data of the referenced companies (CrowdStrike Holdings, Palo Alto Networks, Microsoft, and JPMorgan Chase) as cited in the body of this article.

[3] Industry sources on post-quantum cryptography, NIST-standardized algorithms, enterprise migration timelines, and the harvest-now-decrypt-later threat.

American News Group | editor@americannewsgroup.com

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. This publication may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding QSim, the QPrime platform, QSE's products, capabilities, business strategy, and potential customer adoption, as well as post-quantum migration timelines and industry demand. QSim is a newly introduced product; statements regarding its capabilities, benefits, and potential to create business opportunities for QSE are objectives and expectations, not guarantees, and there is no assurance it will achieve meaningful commercial adoption. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including technological, competitive, commercialization, regulatory, and financing risks. Actual results may differ materially. Readers should refer to Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.'s continuous disclosure record filed under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for a full discussion of risk factors. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of any company disclosure referenced herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Referenced Companies. References to CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are provided solely as market and sector context. Those companies are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of Quantum Secure Encryption Corp., and differ substantially in size, stage, capitalization, operations, and business model. Any reference to their cybersecurity activities or post-quantum migration efforts is general industry context and does not imply any commercial relationship with QSE. Their results and share performance describe those companies only, are not indicative of QSE's prospects or results, and must not be relied upon in evaluating the profiled company. No partnership, affiliation, or endorsement is implied.

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