New Jersey Proper Closes $9.25 Million Saddle River Estate, the Highest-Priced Residential Sale Reported by NJMLS in 2026 to Date

TENAFLY, N.J., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Jersey Proper, the Northern New Jersey luxury real estate team led by founder and team lead Jason Pierce at Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, announced that 23 E Denison Drive in Saddle River, New Jersey, closed on August 17, 2026, for $9,250,000.

Based on a review of sold-property records reported by the New Jersey Multiple Listing Service, the transaction is the highest-priced residential sale reported by NJMLS in 2026 to date.

The analysis included NJMLS sales in the Single Family, 2–4 Family, Condo/Townhouse and Coop property categories, with sold dates ranging from January 1, 2024 through August 18, 2026. No sale identified in the two-to-four-family, condominium, townhouse or cooperative categories exceeded the prices of the five transactions listed below.

The closing of 23 E Denison Drive ranks as the fourth-highest among all qualifying NJMLS residential sales during the period. It also means that New Jersey Proper has represented a party in each of the five highest-priced qualifying residential transactions reported by NJMLS since the beginning of 2024.

“Closing 23 E Denison Drive at $9.25 million establishes a significant 2026 benchmark for Saddle River,” said Jason Pierce, founder and team lead of New Jersey Proper. “The result reflects careful positioning, collaboration and disciplined execution. To have represented a party in each of the five highest-priced qualifying NJMLS residential sales since the start of 2024 also speaks to the consistency of our work across Northern New Jersey’s luxury real estate market.”

Five Highest-Priced Qualifying Residential Sales Reported by NJMLS

January 1, 2024–August 18, 2026

Rank Property Sold Price Sold Date 1 48 Rio Vista Drive, Alpine $17,700,000 September 9, 2025 2 4 Stone Tower Drive, Alpine $16,700,000 July 17, 2024 3 8 Stone Tower Drive, Alpine $11,100,000 January 14, 2025 4 23 E Denison Drive, Saddle River $9,250,000 August 17, 2026 5 388 Morrow Road, Englewood $8,500,000 September 26, 2025



Together, the five transactions represent $63,250,000 in aggregate closed residential sales volume and span three of Northern New Jersey’s established luxury markets: Alpine, Saddle River and Englewood.

A Significant Saddle River Estate Sale

Situated on approximately 2.1 acres, 23 E Denison Drive is an approximately 11,581-square-foot estate with six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

The residence unites architecture by Jordan Rosenberg, construction by Park Hill Development and interiors by Vanessa DeLeon Associates. Its scale, bespoke design and private estate setting reflect the characteristics associated with the upper echelon of the Saddle River and Bergen County luxury real estate markets.

According to the NJMLS property record, Michele Kolsky of Coldwell Banker, Fort Lee, served as the listing agent, while Jason Pierce and Richard Orlando of New Jersey Proper at Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty served as co-listing agents.

The $9.25 million closing provides a current point of reference for buyers, sellers, appraisers, attorneys, builders and developers evaluating significant estate properties in Saddle River and throughout Northern New Jersey.

Because transactions at this level are limited, verified closings are particularly relevant when assessing the value, marketability and positioning of distinctive luxury properties.

Data Source and Methodology

The rankings in this release are based on NJMLS Agent Single Line sold-property searches reviewed on August 18, 2026. The searches used sold dates from January 1, 2024 through August 18, 2026 and were sorted by sold price from highest to lowest.

For purposes of this release, the term “residential sales” refers specifically to sold listings reported in the following NJMLS property categories:

Single Family

2–4 Family

Condo/Townhouse

Coop

The analysis did not include Residential Rentals, Land, 5+ Family/Mixed Use, Commercial Sale/Lease or Business property categories.

The rankings include only transactions reported by the New Jersey Multiple Listing Service. They do not include private sales, off-market transactions or sales reported exclusively through another multiple listing service.

NJMLS information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Rankings may change as additional transactions close or existing records are entered, corrected or updated.

About New Jersey Proper

New Jersey Proper is a luxury real estate team serving buyers, sellers, developers and new-construction clients throughout Bergen County and Northern New Jersey.

Led by founder and team lead Jason Pierce at Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, the team specializes in strategic positioning, property-specific marketing, market intelligence, negotiation and the execution of complex, high-value residential transactions.

New Jersey Proper reports more than $700 million in closed team sales volume and has represented clients in many of Northern New Jersey’s marquee luxury real estate transactions.

Media Contact

Jason Pierce

Founder and Team Lead

New Jersey Proper

Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty

90 County Road

Tenafly, New Jersey 07670

Phone: 201-397-5888

Email: jp@njproper.com

Website: New Jersey Proper

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