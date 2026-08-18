Fusion Markets Extends Negative Balance Protection to Clients Globally





MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Fusion Markets has extended Negative Balance Protection to clients outside Australia, effective immediately. The safeguard, which prevents a trading account from falling below zero during periods of extreme market volatility, was previously available only to Australian retail clients.

Negative Balance Protection (NBP) works by resetting an account balance to zero if losses exceed available equity, meaning clients can never lose more than the funds in their account. Australian retail clients have had access to this protection as part of Fusion's compliance with Australian regulatory standards. Clients trading outside Australia did not previously have the same guarantee, but after the extension to clients worldwide, that gap is now closed.

Fusion Markets clients, both inside and outside Australia, now trade with the same downside protection as of today, given they meet the NBP eligibility requirements outlined in Fusion’s NBP policy document. No action is required from clients, as the change applies to eligible new and existing accounts, which will be reset to zero on the next business day.

CEO Phil Horner said the extension reflects a broader principle Fusion applies across its client base.

"Negative Balance Protection isn't something that should depend on which entity a client happens to be signed up with. Extreme moves in the market can happen to anyone, and that shouldn't leave a client out of pocket beyond what they put in. That is why we've extended the same protection to traders worldwide."

The change applies across all account types and instruments, including forex, indices, commodities, and share CFDs.

This rollout is part Fusion Markets' wider efforts to improve the trading experience. Along with 24/7 withdrawals and greatly improved processing times, Fusion has remained focused on building features that reflect their mission of changing traders' expectation of their broker by providing radically low costs, a frictionless trading experience, and fast, legendary service.

About Fusion Markets

Fusion Markets is a global online forex and CFD broker that provides traders in more than 160 countries with access to a wide range of CFD markets, including forex, precious metals, energy and soft commodities, indices, and US shares. Founded in 2019 in Australia, Fusion Markets is regulated in Australia under Australian Financial Services License no. 385620, the VFSC (company no. 40256) and FSA under license no. SD096.

Contact

Head of Marketing

Matthew Gladstone

Fusion Markets

marketing@fusionmarkets.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/808c1ad6-1e6f-4f2c-89fa-6179bb7f8f79