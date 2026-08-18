iQor Helps Retailers Protect Margin Under Tariff Pressure

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQor , a global leader in customer experience business process outsourcing, today highlighted how its retail CX programs help brands protect margin and loyalty as tariffs reshape peak season economics. Tariffs are pushing costs higher across the retail supply chain, leaving retailers with less room to flex on price. As margins tighten, price-sensitive consumers become harder to retain, making customer experience one of the few areas retailers can still control to protect sales, loyalty and operating efficiency. iQor's programs combine targeted agent training, predictive performance insights and interaction analytics to help brands scale service quickly, accelerate agent proficiency and protect revenue as peak season approaches.

"Black Friday doesn't wait for agents to get good at their jobs," said Tone Holmen, EVP, Retail and Residential Services at iQor. "The busiest week of the year can come and go before a new hire even finds their footing. That's why we prepare them for the real scenarios before they happen, so agents are already sharp the moment volume hits."

According to Deloitte's 2026 Retail Industry Global Outlook, 95% of global retail executives expect higher costs this year from global trade policies, and as much as 40% of consumers' perception of a brand's value comes from factors beyond price, including customer service, ease of checkout and loyalty programs. That combination is increasing scrutiny on every operating expense while raising the stakes for service experiences that protect loyalty.

iQor's approach has already delivered results for two Fortune 500 retailers during past peak seasons:

One global retailer scaled from 175 to 3,000 agents across the Philippines, India and Colombia, giving it the ability to ramp staffing to five times its baseline levels during peak season, while maintaining 100% peak staffing compliance and 92% employee satisfaction.

Another Fortune 500 retailer achieved an 11% increase in agent productivity, 96% first-response service-level attainment, 84% sustained customer satisfaction and a 14% reduction in staffing costs.

Retail peak periods create a compressed performance window in which agents must become proficient within days. Adding headcount alone provides limited value when new hires reach full effectiveness only after the highest-volume shopping, shipping and returns periods have passed. iQor's simulation-based training prepares agents for realistic customer scenarios, while predictive performance insights identify agents who need extra coaching once they begin handling live interactions.

iQor's proprietary AI-powered tool, AnalystGPT, helps retail operations teams quickly identify changes in contact reasons, resolution rates, handle time and customer sentiment, providing faster insight into the factors driving unexpected volume. These insights also help customer service teams improve sales conversion, loyalty enrollment and the recovery of transactions that might otherwise result in a return, refund or cancellation.

As retailers prepare for the upcoming holiday period, iQor continues to expand its retail CX capabilities across nearshore and offshore delivery markets. For more information about iQor's retail customer experience solutions, visit iQor.com.

About iQor

iQor is a trusted partner in customer experience solutions for global brands and a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital. With 45,000 employees across 10 countries, iQor combines three decades of expertise with AI-driven innovation to optimize performance across the entire customer lifecycle. Through its three delivery pillars — Grow, CXBPO, and infinityAiQ — iQor delivers scalable solutions that drive acquisition, engagement, and retention. Powered by advanced analytics and a people-first culture, iQor transforms customer interactions into measurable growth. Recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a leader in CX excellence, iQor empowers brands to grow smarter. Learn more at iQor.com.